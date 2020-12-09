'Stronger together': North Platte Public Schools Foundation asks alumni to step up to help district

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation provides a service to the local school district. This year, they’re asking alumni to step up due to struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “12 Days of Giving” initiative begins Monday and Executive Director Teri Burchell said this is an opportunity to reconnect with former students. The initiative starts Friday and runs through Christmas Day.
“It has been a challenging year for fundraisers,” Burchell said. “What we’ve found through these times is we tend to be stronger together.”
She said the purpose of the initiative is to support the teachers, staff and administration; to provide for classrooms and to meet other needs. Funds generated by the foundation are used for items and programs the district is not able to provide through its regular budget.
“Through this pandemic, we’ve seen more students and families needing more things,” Burchell said. “Everything from school supplies to food to emotional support.”
Burchell said the foundation wants to be there for families and to provide services.
“We’ve got different funds that allow for that,” Burchell said. “Hopefully all of these gifts will help lift the burden off and brighten the path of the students.”
Each school will present its “Wish List” to the Foundation as the initiative progresses. Two projects are currently listed as needing donations.
“The Buffalo Early Learning Center outdoor classroom needs about $20,000 to get it certified,” Burchell said.
The national Nature Explore Classroom Certification Program recognizes schools and other organizations for providing outdoor classrooms and “comprehensive programming to help children use the natural world as an integral part of learning,” according to its website.
“Also, the high school marching band has been invited to perform at the Alamo Bowl in 2021 and we are raising money for them to be able to send 100 students,” Burchell said.
She said the band students are helping to raise their own funds, but the foundation wants to pick up costs such as transportation.
“The other part of the 12 Days of Giving is we’re kicking off the Bulldog 100,” Burchell said. “It’s $100 a year or $100 a month, whatever people can afford and the theme is ‘Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog.’”
She said there are different ways to give to the Bulldog 100 fund.
“They can give on a recurring payment or a one-time gift,” Burchell said.
Some people, Burchell said, don’t think of high school as their alma mater and the foundation is reaching out to update alumni information.
“We are sending out a mailer to over 12,000 alumni from 1957 to 2005,” Burchell said.
She said if an alumnus or alumna don’t receive the mailer, they can call the Foundation to update their information.
Contributions can be made online at nppsf.org or by calling the Foundation office at 308-696-3325.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!