'Stronger together': North Platte Public Schools Foundation asks alumni to step up to help district

Each school will present its “Wish List” to the Foundation as the initiative progresses. Two projects are currently listed as needing donations.

“The Buffalo Early Learning Center outdoor classroom needs about $20,000 to get it certified,” Burchell said.

The national Nature Explore Classroom Certification Program recognizes schools and other organizations for providing outdoor classrooms and “comprehensive programming to help children use the natural world as an integral part of learning,” according to its website.

“Also, the high school marching band has been invited to perform at the Alamo Bowl in 2021 and we are raising money for them to be able to send 100 students,” Burchell said.

She said the band students are helping to raise their own funds, but the foundation wants to pick up costs such as transportation.

“The other part of the 12 Days of Giving is we’re kicking off the Bulldog 100,” Burchell said. “It’s $100 a year or $100 a month, whatever people can afford and the theme is ‘Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog.’”

She said there are different ways to give to the Bulldog 100 fund.

“They can give on a recurring payment or a one-time gift,” Burchell said.