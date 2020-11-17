Three North Platte high schoolers participate in virtual All-State Choir clinic

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact high school activities, including the All-State Choir clinic that will now take place virtually.
Two students from North Platte High School and one from St. Patrick High School were selected, and all three were grateful for the honor.
NPHS senior Annie von Kampen and junior Thomas Ramsey, along with senior Samuel Dekleva of St. Patrick, earned their way through video audition.
Having been selected for her third year in a row, von Kampen said she was disappointed the group could not meet in person, but she still appreciated being chosen.
The All-State experience of the past two years was special, she said.
“Just being there singing with those 440 other people is unlike any other experience, and I’m really grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to do that the past two years,” she said.
Performing in person with the group, von Kampen said, is a life-changing experience.
“Especially from that first rehearsal, the first few notes you make, it is definitely disappointing that we aren’t able to do that again this year,” von Kampen said.
This year’s virtual performance is not the same, von Kampen said, but “at least it’s something.”
She plans to major in music education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln or the University of Nebraska at Kearney, with a minor in musical theater performance.
Dekleva previously was selected to All-State Choir in 2018.
“I felt really good about making it because I tried last year and failed, but this year I made it, so I was very happy about that,” Dekleva said. “For me it felt like redemption for last year.”
Dekleva, unfortunately, was unable to submit his video for the virtual concert because he contracted COVID-19 at the time he was scheduled to record. However, he is still thankful for the opportunity.
“It feels kind of like a grand finale almost that I was able to make it my last chance,” Dekleva said.
Ramsey recently moved into the district and this year was his first at NPHS. He was selected to the Kansas All-State Choir last year.
“I love All-State Choir,” Ramsey said. “It’s a great way to improve your talents and singing and it’s a great way to meet people who love singing as much as you.”
In spite of the virtual aspect this year, “it’s a great experience overall,” Ramsey said. “It’s a bit different because you don’t get to have all those experiences. We got to kind of meet our instructor (virtually) and he encouraged us about this year.”
He said it’s a bit disappointing to miss out on the experiences, and the virtual performance was limited to one song.
“We were stuck with one song because we can’t truly learn all the songs without the help of the conductor,” Ramsey said. “So we had to record one song and submit that.”
Ramsey started singing at a young age in the church where his father was pastor.
“I also sang in choir all through elementary and middle school until now,” Ramsey said. “I don’t play any instruments, so all my focus is on singing.”
NPHS vocal teacher Leah Purdy said it had not yet been announced when the virtual performance would be made public.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!