Three North Platte high schoolers participate in virtual All-State Choir clinic

She plans to major in music education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln or the University of Nebraska at Kearney, with a minor in musical theater performance.

Dekleva previously was selected to All-State Choir in 2018.

“I felt really good about making it because I tried last year and failed, but this year I made it, so I was very happy about that,” Dekleva said. “For me it felt like redemption for last year.”

Dekleva, unfortunately, was unable to submit his video for the virtual concert because he contracted COVID-19 at the time he was scheduled to record. However, he is still thankful for the opportunity.

“It feels kind of like a grand finale almost that I was able to make it my last chance,” Dekleva said.

Ramsey recently moved into the district and this year was his first at NPHS. He was selected to the Kansas All-State Choir last year.

“I love All-State Choir,” Ramsey said. “It’s a great way to improve your talents and singing and it’s a great way to meet people who love singing as much as you.”