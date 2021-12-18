Todd Rhodes to return to North Platte as school superintendent

Gothenburg school Superintendent Todd Rhodes, a former North Platte school administrator, will become North Platte’s next superintendent July 1.

School board members announced Saturday evening that Rhodes was their unanimous choice to succeed retiring Superintendent Ron Hanson. The board cast its 6-0 vote at a special meeting Friday but withheld Rhodes’ name until contract negotiations could be completed.

Rhodes verbally accepted the board’s offer in a telephone call during Friday’s meeting, according to a district press release.

Board President Skip Altig said the input from committees of teachers, students and other district patrons “solidified with excitement” the board’s decision to choose Rhodes.

“Each group expressed similar themes in Dr. Rhodes’ responses, and we are all excited to see his student-focus, growth mindset in action,” Altig said in the press release.

Rhodes was one of three remaining finalists after a series of four all-day visits and interviews Monday through Thursday. St. Paul (Nebraska) Superintendent John Poppert, the first to visit Monday, withdrew his name Thursday.