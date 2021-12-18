Todd Rhodes to return to North Platte as school superintendent

Gothenburg school Superintendent Todd Rhodes, a former North Platte school administrator, will become North Platte’s next superintendent July 1.
School board members announced Saturday evening that Rhodes was their unanimous choice to succeed retiring Superintendent Ron Hanson. The board cast its 6-0 vote at a special meeting Friday but withheld Rhodes’ name until contract negotiations could be completed.
Rhodes verbally accepted the board’s offer in a telephone call during Friday’s meeting, according to a district press release.
Board President Skip Altig said the input from committees of teachers, students and other district patrons “solidified with excitement” the board’s decision to choose Rhodes.
“Each group expressed similar themes in Dr. Rhodes’ responses, and we are all excited to see his student-focus, growth mindset in action,” Altig said in the press release.
Rhodes was one of three remaining finalists after a series of four all-day visits and interviews Monday through Thursday. St. Paul (Nebraska) Superintendent John Poppert, the first to visit Monday, withdrew his name Thursday.
Other finalists interviewed before Rhodes were Perkins County Superintendent Phillip Picquet on Tuesday and North Bend Superintendent Dan Endorf on Wednesday.
Rhodes said in his school board interview Thursday that he wanted to focus on the strategic plan developed by Hanson, who will step down June 30 after six years as superintendent.
“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve as the superintendent of North Platte Public Schools, and I congratulate Dr. Rhodes as he takes the helm,” Hanson said in the press release. He looks forward to working with Rhodes during the transition, he added.
Rhodes became Gothenburg’s superintendent in 2019 after having been superintendent in Maxwell from 2013 to 2019. He previously had been principal at North Platte High School and Adams Middle School.
Twelve people had applied to succeed Hanson, a former Papillion-La Vista school administrator.