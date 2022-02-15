Unofficial results show Hershey Public School District voters approve $17.9M bond

Hershey Public School District voters approved the $17.9 million bond unofficially by a count of 490-462 on Tuesday.

The results will be certified this week before they become official. There was a 66% return of ballots for this election.

The all mail-in election was the second time the bond was put out to the voters. It failed the first time around last summer, but a strong push by supporters resulted in the approval this time.

Jane Davis, superintendent, said she was excited about the results that will bring the school buildings to a new level of instruction.

“I’m very excited for the community of Hershey, for the students, the staff and all of our patrons,” Davis said, “Very excited to be able to update our facility and meet all of the current and upcoming structural needs.”

The construction will begin as soon as the pieces fall into place, Davis said, which should be sometime this summer. Once architectural drawings are completed, bids will be let for the construction phase of the project.