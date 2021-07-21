Valentine student earns Seal of Biliteracy

A whole new world has opened up for Elli Springer.

The Valentine native has been honored with a Seal of Biliteracy, acknowledging that she is now proficient in Spanish as well as English.

The recognition comes after Springer took online Spanish classes through Mid-Plains Community College. She will now be able to communicate with a wider range of people — no matter where life takes her.

“I really like languages,” Springer said. “They are fascinating to me. Being bilingual is such an important skill to have because it provides so many opportunities.”

Springer became interested in learning Spanish because of her grandmother.

“My grandmother spoke Spanish,” said Springer. “She learned as an adult, and I always loved hearing her speak it when I was little. She taught me some, but I didn’t keep up with it. When I was about 14, I started picking up pieces of the language so that I could speak to her in Spanish when we visited her, and she loved it. That’s what really got me started.”