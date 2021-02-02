Watch now: Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt visits North Platte students during National Catholic Schools Week

 Skip to main content
North Platte Catholic Schools students stand as Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt, center, enters in preparation for the annual Mass celebrated during National Catholic Schools Week. His message to the students was to recognize their own dignity in being presented to the Lord in baptism.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

National Catholic Schools Week celebrates the 2021 theme of “Faith. Excellence. Service.” Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt of the Diocese of Grand Island offered a message of encouragement Tuesday morning for North Platte Catholic Schools students.

As weather allows, Hanefeldt said, he comes annually to North Platte to meet with the students and staff.

“Catholic Schools Week is our annual opportunity to draw awareness to the blessings of Catholic education, not only here in North Platte, but certainly to the whole church,” Hanefeldt said. “This is an opportunity to spend some time with the students not only in prayer, but also to visit their classrooms.”

He said a Catholic education is a great gift to educate children in the ways of faith.

“I think parents really appreciate that and the students’ faith is enhanced with this opportunity as well,” Hanefeldt said.

The message he shared with the students Tuesday celebrated the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, when Joseph and Mary brought Jesus to the temple.

“My message to the students is (for them) to really recognize their own dignity in being presented to the Lord in baptism,” Hanefeldt said. “The Lord gives them in that baptismal gift the dignity to be a child of God and therefore to live their faith beginning with their baptism.”

He said the North Platte Catholic Schools were established early in the life of the North Platte community.

“So it dates back to the beginning of this community itself,” Hanefeldt said, “and North Platte can be very proud of the fact that they have sustained Catholic education here as an important piece of their own community life.”

