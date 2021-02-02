Watch now: Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt visits North Platte students during National Catholic Schools Week

National Catholic Schools Week celebrates the 2021 theme of “Faith. Excellence. Service.” Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt of the Diocese of Grand Island offered a message of encouragement Tuesday morning for North Platte Catholic Schools students.

As weather allows, Hanefeldt said, he comes annually to North Platte to meet with the students and staff.

“Catholic Schools Week is our annual opportunity to draw awareness to the blessings of Catholic education, not only here in North Platte, but certainly to the whole church,” Hanefeldt said. “This is an opportunity to spend some time with the students not only in prayer, but also to visit their classrooms.”

He said a Catholic education is a great gift to educate children in the ways of faith.

“I think parents really appreciate that and the students’ faith is enhanced with this opportunity as well,” Hanefeldt said.

The message he shared with the students Tuesday celebrated the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, when Joseph and Mary brought Jesus to the temple.