Watch now: Brittany McDaniel excited to take on play production at North Platte High School

Since being hired by North Platte Public Schools in 2013, Brittany McDaniel has hoped was to coach play production.

On Monday, her hope was fulfilled when she was selected to take over the program.

“When I was a first year teacher, the hope was that eventually this would be a role that I would move into,” McDaniel said. “It’s like I’m confident and I’m knowledgeable and I feel really excited and I can totally handle all this, so I’m just tickled.”

McDaniel teaches communication and theater class genres at North Platte High School. Along with that, she helps Leah Purdy, choir teacher, with the musical productions.

“I had no desire in high school to become a teacher,” McDaniel said. “That was never on my radar.”

After college, McDaniel moved back to North Platte and took on the director’s position at the Fox Theater.

“I just thought I needed a break from theater so I took some time off,” McDaniel said. “Mr. (Skip) Altig called — he was my predecessor in this position — and he told me, ‘I’m going to retire next year.’”

Altig told her to work on some education classes to prepare for the opportunity.

“It was like this light clicked on,” McDaniel said. “So I plowed through all the education classes as fast as I could so I could student teach with him the next spring.”

The play production coach position opened up in December after NPHS teacher David Cooper was terminated as speech and play production coach.

McDaniel has learned that there’s more logistics in coaching than meets the eye.

“(There’s things) like lining up buses, getting funding and where does the money come from?” McDaniel said. “And how do you line all that up and if our sets are big, how do you travel, do we need a rental truck?”

Following the musical production, McDaniel will jump right into getting the spring play production ready for performance.

“Luckily I had a show picked out that I was going to do with my advanced acting class when COVID happened,” McDaniel said. “That show never got to happen, so it was like, ‘oh, this is a perfect chance to pull it back out.’”

She aims not only to prepare students for performances, but also to help them prepare for life.

“Theater’s just fun, if we’re just looking at base level, surface level,” McDaniel said. “But theater, in lots of ways, is no different than athletic programs and other situations.”

In those programs, McDaniel said students enjoy doing the fun stuff like basketball or football.

“But your main goal as a coach is to teach kids how to interact in a community with peers and adults,” McDaniel said, and “how to give and accept criticism with grace and how to be coachable.”

The purpose, she said, is for students to learn how to communicate and interact with people.

“(Students can learn to do that) in a way that’s respectful and meaningful and helps them grow into awesome human beings to go out into the world,” McDaniel said.

