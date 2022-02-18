Watch now: Despite NEA study, North Platte educators not seeing signs of burnout

A recent study by the National Education Association reported 55% of teachers are ready to leave the profession earlier than they planned because of burnout.
In the North Platte Public Schools, Director of Human Resources Kevin Mills and Carol Halley, HR administrative assistant, say they have not seen the same indications.
Mills said about 30 teachers per year leave the district, but most of them are moving on to other jobs, leaving the community or retiring. He said that hasn’t changed in the last two years. The district currently employs 287 teachers, which means the turnover rate averages a little less than 10%.
“Here at North Platte Public Schools District, I can personally say to you, I do not hear people say, man, I’ve got to get out, I’m done, I’m finished, I’m worn out, I’m tired,” Mills said. “We have our normal turnover and I think that’s how I would look at the data.”
Mills said although he doesn’t hear about people feeling burned out, it is possible it is dealt with before it gets as far as his office. There are regular meetings with principals and the “Better Together” meetings with Superintendent Ron Hanson and secondary and elementary directors, where there is discussion about the stresses that teachers encounter.
“That topic is always there along with the topic of culture: What is the pulse of your building?” Mills said.
North Platte Public Schools gave students two days off on Feb. 4 and 11 to give the teachers an opportunity to catch up with their paperwork, planning and extra duties. Mills said the Nebraska Department of Education gives all school districts four days to use as needed, based on the pandemic.
“Teachers work, but no students, and that gives the staff time to catch up.” Mills said. He said the four days granted by the state are mental health time for the staff to recollect themselves.
The COVID-19 pandemic amplifies the difficulties of finding substitutes when teachers deal w…
Mills said at the high school, filling in for absent teachers is not as difficult as it is at the elementary schools. High school teachers have a planning period as part of their daily schedule, and sometimes they are asked to cover other classes during that time.
It’s a little more difficult with elementary schools, Mills said, because those teachers don’t have planning periods.
“They can combine some classes when teachers are absent,” Mills said, “and we have a lot of (other) things we can do.”
Halley said the staff was thankful to have these two work days. She said the difficulty in finding enough substitute teachers has been amplified because of the pandemic.
“Because of this (substitute) shortage, we do a lot of what we call in-house fill,” Halley said. “When you do that, then that person is missing out on their planning time. That’s where the mental stresses come because you’re carving into your family time a little bit more.”
Katie McClain, who teaches fourth grade at Eisenhower Elementary, and Becky TenEyck, a special education teacher at Madison Middle School, said they have not heard of any teachers wanting to leave the profession due to pandemic pressures.
McClain is in her 18th year of teaching fourth grade and believes teachers are handling the pandemic and teaching as a whole without losing hope.
“I had both classes two days this week — 40 kids — it is stressful, ” McClain said. “It hasn’t happened a lot for us, but this week having a group of 40 two days in a row is exhausting.”
All those interviewed agreed that teaching is more than a 7:45-a.m.-to-3:45-p.m. job. McClain said with the extra work, managing her time is of vital importance.
“You’ve got to use your plan time, a little bit of after-school time,” McClain said. “I, with a lot of years of experience, decided everything I take home really doesn’t get done anyway. You’ve got to leave school at school.”
McClain said, however, she doesn’t think teachers are wanting to quit the profession.
“Honestly, I haven’t heard it once, I haven’t heard about any burnout,” McClain said. “I haven’t heard one negative comment, but I feel like North Platte is super supportive of each other. I feel like we do a good job communicating and being supported by our principals.”
TenEyck said she has a unique perspective being both a teacher and a member of the North Platte Education Association’s executive board.
“Since COVID, that’s really kind of been an upheaval spot for our economy and society as a whole,” TenEyck said. “Everybody’s dealing with a lot of stress and not sure about things.”
Last year, she said, many uncertainties added to the difficulty of navigating the pandemic in school.
“I just take things in stride, take the bull by the horns,” TenEyck said. “When it started with we can’t have visitors in, we can’t have this, subs are going to be in pretty short supply, that was last year’s concern.”
At times teachers would have to cover other classes during their planning time.
“Yes, it’s inconvenient because we use our plan times to get prepped or grade papers,” TenEyck said. “So it does put a lot of end-of-the-day stress on for a lot of teachers.”
This year, TenEyck was asked to switch from her regular class and take another in the interest of the students. She agreed and a substitute took her regular class so she could cover for a teacher who was going to be out long-term.
“It was kind of stressful because you have expectations the district holds, expectations the parents hold and your own expectations as well,” TenEyck said. “But you kind of enter into education knowing that there are going to be those expectations. If you don’t, you’re just disillusioned.”
She said the profession has many demands, but teachers know they’ll be putting a lot of time in after contract hours.
“I had so much support. Robin (Vahle, Madison principal) was amazing,” TenEyck said. “If I had questions or needed help with contacting parents or dealing with a behavior, she was excellent in supporting me with that.”
As a member of the NPEA executive board, TenEyck said she has not heard of teachers wanting to get out of the profession. She said there have been 20 to 30 teachers who have reached out to her for help, but not because they are ready to quit.
“I don’t know if anyone else on the team has heard anything or not,” TenEyck said, “but it’s more about the masks, what are they doing with this or that, what about the vaccination.”
TenEyck said more of the reasons she has heard from teachers about leaving involve issues like personality conflicts or a spousal job change, but not about leaving teaching in general.
Mills said from his perspective, the national statistics don’t reflect the culture of the local district.
“I don’t take those statistics and the crisis, if you will, as serious,” Mills said. “I look at it, I listen to it, I see it, but I don’t see that happening here at that level.”
More by Job Vigil
Reporter Job Vigil's favorite stories from 2021
“My heroes are my wife and my little girl,” said Budke after his battle with COVID-19. “The care at Great Plains Health was extraordinary."
The Anatomage table can manipulate four “cadavers” to identify parts of the human body and to perform highly technical virtual operations. It was purchased through a reVISION Action Grant from the Nebraska Department of Education.
“I was like, we have all this space, it’s pretty decent size,” said Jason Jensen. “All the plumbing, all the electrical, everything’s already there, why don’t we just remodel it to live in and sell our house to essentially get debt free.”
Fundraising to construct a Community Build Playground in place of the old Centennial Park playground is now approximately one-third of the way…
Nebraska reminds Jiaming Duan where she was born and raised in China.