Watch now: Despite NEA study, North Platte educators not seeing signs of burnout

This year, TenEyck was asked to switch from her regular class and take another in the interest of the students. She agreed and a substitute took her regular class so she could cover for a teacher who was going to be out long-term.

“It was kind of stressful because you have expectations the district holds, expectations the parents hold and your own expectations as well,” TenEyck said. “But you kind of enter into education knowing that there are going to be those expectations. If you don’t, you’re just disillusioned.”

She said the profession has many demands, but teachers know they’ll be putting a lot of time in after contract hours.

“I had so much support. Robin (Vahle, Madison principal) was amazing,” TenEyck said. “If I had questions or needed help with contacting parents or dealing with a behavior, she was excellent in supporting me with that.”

As a member of the NPEA executive board, TenEyck said she has not heard of teachers wanting to get out of the profession. She said there have been 20 to 30 teachers who have reached out to her for help, but not because they are ready to quit.