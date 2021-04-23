Watch now: FFA members give back to area farmers by feeding them

“We did this banquet last year and it was all in person,” Johnson said. “People came and we fed them and all that. But this year, we couldn’t do it in person, so we decided to deliver the meals so we could thank them for their support once again.”

The lunch bags delivered to the farmers included a hamburger, mustard and ketchup, a cookie, a bag of chips and a bottle of water.

Justin Henry from Henry Meats and Catering was the designated cook.

“I do this part-time,” Justin said. “I am currently in my last semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I’m going to school online while I’m doing (the catering).”

In addition to the catering business, Justin said he helps his dad, Mike Henry, on their ranch.

Jacob Henry said the purpose of the day is to bring awareness of FFA.

“FFA is a program to get kids involved in agriculture and many programs,” Jacob said. “Many people think of agriculture as farming, but there’s more to it. We have people going to state (competition) in horticulture, making arrangements of flowers and growing flowers, as well as other projects.”

