Watch now: FFA members give back to area farmers by feeding them

Nebraska farmers feed the world, but on Friday, the North Platte High School Future Farmers of America Club fed the farmers.
The annual “Feed the Farmer” fundraiser banquet usually brings farmers and businesses together for an in-person banquet. The FFA club decided this year to say thank-you to individuals and businesses that have supported the chapter since its beginning in 2018.
“We are taking 120 hamburgers out to local farmers and ranchers,” said Elleigh Fisher, FFA vice president, “and delivering gift baskets to local businesses who have continued to support FFA.”
Fisher said the NPHS club has about 25 active members and eight officers.
“Twelve of our members and five of our officers are here today helping us out,” Fisher said.
Jacob Henry, a club member, said the day began early Friday.
“We started at 8 o’clock,” Henry said. “We came out to the Henry Ranch (east of North Platte) and unloaded our burgers.”
Henry said farmers deserve thanks for their work.
“We appreciate farmers because they feed us 365 days a year,” he said. “So I think we can help them and give to them for all that they do for us.”
Maddie Johnson, FFA reporter, explained the reason for the change in the annual banquet.
“We did this banquet last year and it was all in person,” Johnson said. “People came and we fed them and all that. But this year, we couldn’t do it in person, so we decided to deliver the meals so we could thank them for their support once again.”
The lunch bags delivered to the farmers included a hamburger, mustard and ketchup, a cookie, a bag of chips and a bottle of water.
Justin Henry from Henry Meats and Catering was the designated cook.
“I do this part-time,” Justin said. “I am currently in my last semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I’m going to school online while I’m doing (the catering).”
In addition to the catering business, Justin said he helps his dad, Mike Henry, on their ranch.
Jacob Henry said the purpose of the day is to bring awareness of FFA.
“FFA is a program to get kids involved in agriculture and many programs,” Jacob said. “Many people think of agriculture as farming, but there’s more to it. We have people going to state (competition) in horticulture, making arrangements of flowers and growing flowers, as well as other projects.”
