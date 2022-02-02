Watch now: Maxwell FFCLA honors former adviser's husband with 'Soup-er Bowl' competition

The Maxwell Family, Career and Community Leaders of America club experienced a new beginning this school year.
For 41 years, Jerlyn Hohnholt was the club’s adviser, but she retired from teaching after the 2020-21 school year. Hope Feeney took over the reins of FCCLA, as well as coming on board as the new business teacher at Maxwell Public Schools.
Hohnholt “was here for a very long time and had a really good relationship with the students,” Feeney said, “and a really good system with them.”
The leadership transition was amplified, Feeney said, because not only was she a new teacher at the school, she was pregnant and took maternity leave at the end of September. That meant FCCLA club members navigated much of the early preparation for competitions on their own.
“They kind of took everything and ran with it,” Feeney said. “I think it just goes to show the great leadership we have in (chapter president) Jett (Simpson), our senior leaders and our whole team of officers.”
One the group’s projects was its first “Soup-er Bowl” competition during, which took place during the Maxwell-Perkins County basketball games Tuesday.
School organizations and clubs brought their best recipes forward to compete for a traveling trophy. The Maxwell organizations created nine soups. Awards were given to the table with the best decorations and another for the best soup.
The funds raised will be donated to the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation in the name of Jon Hohnholt, Jerlyn’s husband, who died of pancreatic cancer in November.
“We started this idea two years ago when we did a benefit for Alex Gurciullo (a Maxwell alumnus), who was going through some medical problems,” Simpson said. “This year we decided we’d expand on that idea and create the first annual Maxwell Soup-er Bowl.”
Currently the FCCLA is preparing for the Students Taking Action with Recognition competition.
“There is a vast array of categories that they can participate in,” Feeney said. “Anything from career exploration to leadership, community events.”
Simpson, a senior, has been involved with the club since he was in the seventh grade.
“So far this year, we’ve had really great projects that have impacted the chapter, especially Jett,” Feeney said. “Jett’s been a great leader pretty much all of his years being involved with FCCLA.”
Feeney said Simpson has taken on the role of bringing up the new students in FCCLA.
“I’ve been in the chapter for six years and I’ve been able to travel all over the United States,” Simpson said. “The opportunities FCCLA has granted me in the community has really made me the person I am today.”
Coming into the club his first year, he said, he couldn’t talk in front of a crowd. In eighth grade, he was one of 10 students selected to be on the “I Buckle Up, We Buckle Up” campaign.
“That was to promote seat belt safety within small rural communities,” Simpson said. “We got to take the 10 students to Washington, D.C., to learn what the campaign was all about.”
At that event, he had to get up and speak in front of 100 people.
“I was one of the people who got up and spoke,” Simpson said. “I was up there shaking, my face was all red, and I couldn’t talk.”
He said, however, by the end of that year he learned how to speak in front of a crowd, which helped him throughout his high school career.
“I was able to go to state speech and one-act,” Simpson said, “and feel comfortable and have the ability to do the things that I do.”
Feeney said some of the students have been focused on community events including a Veterans Day program and a Christmas Cheer project in which the students brought Santa to the Maxwell community.
“The purpose was so families wouldn’t have to drive (elsewhere), Santa would be right here in the community,” Feeney said.
Two club members, Breanna Francescato and Rachel Vedder, turned to social media for a promotional project.
“We decided to use Tik Tok as our promotion platform,” Francescato said. “We made some Tik Tok (videos) promoting Bus Safety Week and we go to (FCCLA events) and we make Tik Toks about those events.”
They were among nine students who qualified for state competition by finishing in the top two at districts:
Level 3: Jett Simpson, gold, district champion, leadership; Joree Cumming and Jamie Tobey, gold, district champion, event management; Breanna Francescato and Rachel Vedder, silver, district runner-up, promote and publicize FCCLA.
Level 2: Lisselle Lucas, gold, district champion, career investigation; Christina Smith and Kaitlyn Pedersen, gold, district champion, Focus on the Children.
Level 1: Emmeline Lucas, silver, district runner-up, event management.
More by Job Vigil
Reporter Job Vigil's favorite stories from 2021
“My heroes are my wife and my little girl,” said Budke after his battle with COVID-19. “The care at Great Plains Health was extraordinary."
The Anatomage table can manipulate four “cadavers” to identify parts of the human body and to perform highly technical virtual operations. It was purchased through a reVISION Action Grant from the Nebraska Department of Education.
“I was like, we have all this space, it’s pretty decent size,” said Jason Jensen. “All the plumbing, all the electrical, everything’s already there, why don’t we just remodel it to live in and sell our house to essentially get debt free.”
Fundraising to construct a Community Build Playground in place of the old Centennial Park playground is now approximately one-third of the way…
Nebraska reminds Jiaming Duan where she was born and raised in China.