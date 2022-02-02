Watch now: Maxwell FFCLA honors former adviser's husband with 'Soup-er Bowl' competition

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coming into the club his first year, he said, he couldn’t talk in front of a crowd. In eighth grade, he was one of 10 students selected to be on the “I Buckle Up, We Buckle Up” campaign.

“That was to promote seat belt safety within small rural communities,” Simpson said. “We got to take the 10 students to Washington, D.C., to learn what the campaign was all about.”

At that event, he had to get up and speak in front of 100 people.

“I was one of the people who got up and spoke,” Simpson said. “I was up there shaking, my face was all red, and I couldn’t talk.”

He said, however, by the end of that year he learned how to speak in front of a crowd, which helped him throughout his high school career.

“I was able to go to state speech and one-act,” Simpson said, “and feel comfortable and have the ability to do the things that I do.”

Feeney said some of the students have been focused on community events including a Veterans Day program and a Christmas Cheer project in which the students brought Santa to the Maxwell community.