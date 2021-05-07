Watch now: North Platte Community College nursing program students reflect on hard work

Shouts of joy along with smiles reflected the satisfaction the graduates of North Platte Community College’s nursing program experienced at Friday’s commencement.

Student speakers Randii Byrd and Antonia Villani each emphasized the hard work they put in the past two years.

“It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come,” Byrd said. “With many calls to our loved ones stressed about how we’re going to make it through the day, late night studying and our mental breakdowns, we made it through.”

Mid-Plains Community College President Ryan Purdy presented diplomas to 36 graduates.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shalee Fillmer of North Platte was one of the graduates.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed,” Fillmer said. “There’s a lot of emotions.”

She said finishing the program was difficult, and at times she didn’t think she would complete the work.

“I have my two boys now and they’re the only thing that really pushed me through and I knew I couldn’t quit because of them,” Fillmer said. “I’m super proud. I’ve shed a lot of tears.”

Fillmer’s boys, Hunter and Garrett, both said they, too, were proud of their mom.

The graduates recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge to complete the ceremony: “I solemnly pledge myself before God and in the presence of this assembly, to pass my life in purity and to practice my profession faithfully. I will abstain from whatever is deleterious and mischievous, and will not take or knowingly administer any harmful drug. I will do all in my power to maintain and elevate the standard of my profession, and will hold in confidence all personal matters committed to my keeping and all family affairs coming to my knowledge in the practice of my calling. With loyalty will I endeavor to aid the physician in his work, and devote myself to the welfare of those committed to my care.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.