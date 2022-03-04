Watch now: North Platte Kids Klub celebrates 20 years of enriching students' lives

The North Platte Kids Klub is celebrating its 20th birthday during its Mega Day on March 10.

Like proud parents, those involved in its development are reflecting on fond memories of its beginnings and the progress it has made.

It all started, director Carrie Lienemann said, as an extension of the North Platte Community Day Care. Lienemann has been involved with Kids Klub for 18 years, the last 12 as director.

Terry Witte had started putting her own staff in the after-school space at Jefferson and Buffalo elementary schools, and Lienemann worked at the Jefferson one.

Michael Davis wrote a Peter Kiewit grant and ran the program as an official after-school program through Community Connections. After one year, Davis applied for a 21st Century Federal grant and ran the program for five years, before North Platte Public Schools District took over the program with Eric Thomas at the helm.

Lienemann then was promoted to director at that time.

“For a 20-year program, we’ve only had three directors and I think that speaks to the quality of the program,” Lienemann said. “When you’re not having turnover, you can build on what was there before and the person ahead of you was your mentor.”

Community partners have played a large role in building the program.

“The buy-in for our program is so phenomenal,” Lienemann said. “I credit truly the team of people that work for me.”

Local business partners and others, Lienemann said, know the high quality reputation Kids Klub has in the community. The district also is invested in the program.

“The school has taken us under its wings and we’re very involved in the school day,” Lienemann said. “We know which kids need help with math, which kids are needing more reading.”

A homework club funded by a donor has a great impact on the program.

“We have certified teachers come in and they take the kids in,” Lienemann said. “They do some really impactful tutoring or specific homework help for the kids during our space.”

Through the partnerships, Kids Klub offers numerous activities, like swimming lessons or using the “Couch to 5K” running program which eases kids into running.

“Our community partners really set us apart from anyone else that offers after school care,” Lienemann said.

The Sports Shoppe offered a “phenomenal” deal on shoes and every kid gets a new pair of shoes to run the 5K.

“I’m really confident when I come to people with an ask, they give me a seat at the table and believe in what we’re doing and agree to be a part of it,” Lienemann said.

There are book clubs, a fishing club with the help of Nebraska Game and Parks, bowling at Wild Bill’s and more.

One of the Extended Learning Opportunity grants was a partnership with the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

“We Skyped with them once a week and they showed us the animals,” Lienemann said.

Kids Klub partnered with the Community Build Playground and had input on the design. There is the annual partnership with Calibraska at North Platte Community College where students are introduced to various aspects of creating art and animation.

“We had a ballet troupe come, Nebraska Ballet, and we have become great partners with them,” Lienemann said. “Every year they have called and offered our kids tickets to see the Nutcracker, so in December, we load up our kids in a bus and take them to see it.”

Not only does Lienemann and her staff come up with ideas, but the kids offer input as well.

“We had a kid who wants to create a new club that is the North Platte Passport Club,” Lienemann said. “You make a list of businesses that our kids have never been to or seen or know what they are and go to them and visit them and have those businesses stamp their passport book.”

She has no problem coming up with new ideas for the program, but her staff makes it all work.

“I can come up with ideas all day long, but if they’re not well-executed or believed in by the people who are in the weeds doing work every day with our kids,” Lienemann said, “it won’t execute well and then it will fall apart.”

The 20th birthday celebration will take place on the club’s Mega Day, March 10.

“Twenty years has come and gone so quickly, but we have so far to go still,” Lienemann said. “Kids change all the time, but essentially the basics of being a kid stay the same.”

She said kids still want to play, to explore and have fun.

“I love that someday they’re going to look back and say, you know, I did that at Kids Klub,” Lienemann said.

The program has been in place long enough now that Lienemann says there are parents who have gone through Kids Klub now sending their kids to participate.

“The March Mega Day is always celebrated at Wild Bill’s,” Lienemann said. “So we are, of course, going there, because who doesn’t love a birthday at Wild Bill’s?”

There will be prizes, party hats and giveaways.

“We’re going to have ice cream and cake for breakfast,” Lienemann said. “We’re just going to make a whole fun day of it.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.