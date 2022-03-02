Watch now: Program brings rainbow trout into North Platte classroom

Third-grade students at Jefferson Elementary School in North Platte have the opportunity to watch rainbow trout go from eggs to fingerlings to juveniles right in front of their eyes, thanks to the Trout in the Classroom program.

A partnership between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the Nebraska Environmental Trust and the Nebraska Trout Unlimited Chapter 710, the program provides schools with not only trout eggs, but also curriculum and technical assistance throughout the year.

Missy Palacios, third grade teacher, said she applied for the grant and the students are excited about the things they are learning from the project. Mendi Roehrs’ third grade class is also participating, and student teacher Paul Sorvino is helping with the project as well.

In addition to learning about the trout’s life cycle, the program also teaches the students about Nebraska habitats like wetlands, cool water streams and watersheds. They also learn about the role humans play in ecosystems.

In a near disaster, the students said Palacios turned off the water cooler one day because it was too loud and she forgot to turn it back on at the end of the day.

“The water temperature rose overnight and some of the eggs hatched early,” said Ethan Savage, one of Palacios’ students.

While none of the fish died, Palacios said the students learned a valuable lesson: Water temperature affects what happens in the tank. In this case, it didn’t cause any harm, Palacios said.

Throughout the project, they have learned the warmer the water, the faster the fish grow, and what those stages of growth are.

“They start out as an egg, then they become alvein, then fry, then juveniles and then adults,” Ethan said.

Temperature isn’t the only thing that can impact the trout.

“We have to test the water,” said third-grader Isabella Musil. “We test it for pH, high range pH, ammonia, nitrite and nitrate.”

The students are excited about the culmination of the program in a couple of months.

In a couple months, Palacios said both the students and the fish will take a bus ride to Fort Kearny State Historical Park.

“In May, we’re going to release the fish for Game and Parks and when we release the fish, we’re going to go to Kearney,” said Gabe Everhart.

