Eight veterans recognized with Quilts of Valor on Veterans Day

Roland Pettit

Pettit enlisted in active duty with the Army in 1954. He went on to specialized training at Fort Gordon for teletype repair. In 1954 Pettit went to Fort Devens in Massachusetts for cryptography training. He was stationed in France and served four years, then continued to

serve as a National Guard reservist. In 1965 he was called back to active duty for the Army and served until 1986.

Duty stations included Germany, Vietnam, France, the United States and the Secret Service. During his duty in Vietnam from 1970 to 1972, Pettit was with the 556th Mountain Men; he was injured during this time. He was a sharpshooter for the Army and retired with the rank of master sergeant. Pettit received the Meritorious Service Medal three times, the Bronze Star, an award for his service with the Secret Service, and a Purple Heart.

Joseph Grachek Jr.

Grachek enlisted in the Air Force aviation cadet training program in April 1955 and received his navigator wings and commission in July 1956. His first assignment was to Strategic Air Command in the 310th Bombardment Wing as a KC-97 tanker navigator. He was next assigned to the 22nd Bombardment Wing as a KC-135 navigator.