Eight veterans recognized with Quilts of Valor on Veterans Day

Eight United States military veterans received Quilts of Valor at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte on Thursday.
Chris Reinert, representing the Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor group, presented the quilts to these veterans:
Eugene L. Hardy
Hardy served in the Army from May 1975 to December 1979. After basic training, he was sent to Fort Polk, Louisiana, where he trained with special forces and the 181st Airborne in jungle warfare; then he served in Vietnam. Hardy said he did what he was trained for, and he spent 180 extra days so he would not have to have guard duty when he got home. He received a Specialist 4 Sharpshooter Medal and a Vietnam Service Ribbon.
Mark Crow
Mark served in the Army from November 1967 to November 1969. He joined the National Guard while in high school. In May 1968, he went to Vietnam, where he was stationed at Camp Enari at Pleiku with the 4th Infantry Division in a supply and transportation unit. Crow drove a 5-ton semi to deliver supplies to the forward fire bases. He received an award for driving 25,000 miles accident-free.
Crow qualified for sharpshooter with the M-1 and M-14 and expert with the M-16. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Veteran Service Medal with two stars and the Republic of Vietnam Champion Medal.
John M. “Mike” Polk
Polk was a member of the Marines from December 1965 through November 1967. He served his country in Vietnam with the 4th Logistics Command and took part in G-2 intelligence.
He was a liaison at NAMO, a combined action company. He took orders, instructions and memos to soldiers.
Douglas Dean Misegadis
Misegadis served in the Army from May 1964 to May 10, 1966. His assignments took him to Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, and Fort Bliss, Texas, where he served with the STRAC unit with a mission of high readiness. He then went to Nha Trang, Vietnam, assigned to the 22nd FDS. He received an Expert Rifleman Award, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Personal Commendation Letter.
Russell Estill
Estill served as an Army National Guard reservist from August 1957 to February 1958. He then went into the Air Force National Guard reservists from February 1958 to October 1961. The Air Force called Estill to active duty for the Berlin Crisis and he served as an airman first class medic-practical nurse from October 1962 to August 1963.
That October both Russell and his twin brother were called up to serve. They were the only two out of their unit to be called up.
Roland Pettit
Pettit enlisted in active duty with the Army in 1954. He went on to specialized training at Fort Gordon for teletype repair. In 1954 Pettit went to Fort Devens in Massachusetts for cryptography training. He was stationed in France and served four years, then continued to
serve as a National Guard reservist. In 1965 he was called back to active duty for the Army and served until 1986.
Duty stations included Germany, Vietnam, France, the United States and the Secret Service. During his duty in Vietnam from 1970 to 1972, Pettit was with the 556th Mountain Men; he was injured during this time. He was a sharpshooter for the Army and retired with the rank of master sergeant. Pettit received the Meritorious Service Medal three times, the Bronze Star, an award for his service with the Secret Service, and a Purple Heart.
Joseph Grachek Jr.
Grachek enlisted in the Air Force aviation cadet training program in April 1955 and received his navigator wings and commission in July 1956. His first assignment was to Strategic Air Command in the 310th Bombardment Wing as a KC-97 tanker navigator. He was next assigned to the 22nd Bombardment Wing as a KC-135 navigator.
While a crew member, he flew numerous TDY refueling missions in Europe and later in the Southeast Asia war. He was next assigned to Hastings RBS and deployed from there first to Korea as commander of a bombing site and then as commander of a bombing site in Thailand. His final assignment was to Rapid City, South Dakota, as chief of the intelligence branch of the SAC alternate Looking Glass. He retired in 1975 with the rank of major. He received numerous medals including the Air Medal with oak leaf cluster and the Meritorious Service Medal.
Bernard Zelasney
Zelasney volunteered for the draft at age 18 on Jan. 30, 1943, and was enlisted in the U.S. Navy in April 1943 at Camp Farragut, Idaho, where he completed basic training. He was then assigned to the armed guard unit, which consisted of handling large guns on Merchant ships. His base was at Treasure Island in San Francisco. After three months training in San Diego, Bernard was assigned to a Merchant Marine ship and later to a troop transport ship. He served in the Pacific and worked many invasions in the islands of New Guinea, Guam, Saipan and the Philippines. They usually traveled in convoys of 30 to 50 U.S. Navy ships in invasions. He was discharged in March 1946.