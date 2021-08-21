Elusive tax relief quest seeks lid on tax askings but last 5 years, rural governments under proposed limit

“We’re trying to put a straitjacket on 93 radically different jurisdictions.”

A key reason lies in the mathematical limits of using percentages to drive the current budget lid and the would-be tax-request lid.

To be specific: One “percentage point” almost never equals another in real money.

» Raising a dollar figure from $1 to $2 produces the same percentage increase — 100% — as a boost from $1,000 to $2,000.

The latter involves much more money, just like when one cuts $2,000 to $1,000 rather than cutting $2 to $1. But both of those cuts are 50%, not 100%.

» Percentages can grow infinitely — 100%, 200%, 1,000%, 10,000% or more — but can never drop more than 100%, the result when any figure is cut to zero.

» Applying percentage-based lids to large and small governments alike distorts their relative impacts, said the leaders of the three local-government umbrella groups.

“A percentage difference in Arthur County’s going to be just a bit different than an (identical) percentage difference in Lincoln County,” Cannon said.