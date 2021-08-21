Elusive tax relief quest seeks lid on tax askings but last 5 years, rural governments under proposed limit

It’s been 25 years since the Legislature set out to deliver Nebraskans property tax relief through budget and tax-rate “lids” on local governments.
Lawmakers marked the anniversary this past session by mulling yet another lid.
Prompted by Gov. Pete Ricketts and others, senators debated but set aside a bill to add a 3% growth lid on property tax requests — with limited exceptions — to the existing lids first enacted in March 1996.
Backers cited Property Assessment Division statistics showing that annual growth in gross statewide property tax requests — including items exempted from the older lids — averaged 4.3% from 2010 to 2020.
That period covered both the end of a long runup in taxable values of farm and ranch land — wrecking any hope of progress under the 1990s lids — and flatter rural valuation growth as the decade ended.
Those wanting a tax-request lid echo a key warning from a quarter-century earlier: Voters will do it for us if we don’t.
“We have to do something,” said state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, chairwoman of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee.
Otherwise, she said, a billion dollars’ worth of help from two state tax-relief programs — one funding a direct local property tax discount, the other an income-tax credit for school taxes — could be swallowed up.
“What we’re trying to work toward is an answer that isn’t more than 3% a year with some exemptions, but not so many exemptions that it doesn’t work,” Linehan said.
If local governments’ tax requests are still growing too fast, which ones are driving it?
Not rural Nebraska’s local governments. At least not lately.
Gross property tax requests since 2015 have risen 1.2% a year — well behind that period’s 3.7% annual statewide growth — for the six major types of governments serving The Telegraph’s coverage area.
The newspaper examined five-year tax requests for the region’s counties, cities and villages, school districts, community college areas, natural resources districts and educational service units on the eve of Nebraska’s 2021-22 “budget season.”
Many had one or more individual years when their gross tax request grew by at least 3%, the level proposed for the would-be new lid in the currently stalled Legislative Bill 408.
But their scant average growth in tax requests — and a closer look at statewide figures — fingers Nebraska’s metropolitan areas as the source of LB 408 backers’ discomfort.
Gross property tax collections in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties have grown an average of 5.7% per year since 2015, compared with 2.1% in the other 90 counties.
West central Nebraska governments barely exceeded 3% growth in 2016-17 and shrunk their collective tax request in 2018-19.
But growth in combined metro tax requests has topped 3% every year. They’ve risen at least 5% each of the past four fiscal years, led by 7.7% growth in 2019-20.
Those facts reflect the relentless expansion of the Omaha and Lincoln areas, said Linehan and leaders of statewide groups representing cities, counties and school boards.
“Real (valuation) growth where I live in Elkhorn has been huge,” Linehan said. “There’s multiple basements being dug there every day.”
Commercial valuations in the metro areas likewise have risen significantly, said John Spatz, executive director of the Nebraska Association of School Boards.
And “you look at the growth in student populations in those areas,” he added. School districts there and statewide account for the majority of property tax bills.
But even though metro areas are driving Nebraska’s property tax growth, any solution must be applied statewide, Linehan said.
“I realize there are a lot of very responsible, very good county boards, school boards (and) city councils that keep their spending down,” she said.
But some don’t, even in rural Nebraska, she added. “If we give (their taxpayers) $250 in credits and their tax bill goes up $350, they’re still mad.”
Nonetheless, one-size-fits-all solutions never work like their authors want them to, said Lynn Rex, executive director of the League of Nebraska Municipalities.
Should a tax-request lid pass, “now you have three different types of lids on different types of governments,” she said. “And the impacts are tremendously different.”
The history of the 1996 lids bodes ill for the long-term success of a tax-request lid.
Enacted then to head off threats of a petition drive to abolish all property taxes, the current lid regime caps tax rates — the level differs by government type — and annual growth in certain types of spending.
The budget lid influences but doesn’t directly control growth in tax requests, as LB 408’s more direct lid would do.
Growth in taxable values, the third and final factor in setting property taxes, likewise isn’t directly limited and wouldn’t be by LB 408.
A more recent update to the lid regime caps taxable values for agricultural land at 75% of actual value. But it doesn’t control annual year-to-year growth from that lower level.
Short-term tax relief from the 1996 lids quickly evaporated, as Telegraph analyses predicted then and confirmed in 2018.
Combined tax requests for North Platte’s eight local governments fell from 1996 to 2000 but then tripled through 2018, according to local and state records.
Jon Cannon, executive director of the Nebraska Association of County Officials, isn’t surprised. “When you’ve got a multifaceted equation, unless you’re controlling all the factors, one or the other is going to get you in the end.”
Lincoln County’s taxable value tripled from 2000 to 2018, driven by a lengthy rally in statewide agland sale prices. Growth in local valuations and tax requests has been tepid since.
Linehan said she doesn’t favor a hard lid on valuation growth because it would “freeze in the inequities that already are in the system.”
Like the 1996 lid regime, LB 408’s 3% tax-request lid would exempt taxes to repay bonds and let voters or governing boards exceed the lid under certain conditions.
Linehan said LB 408 would leave some wiggle room for local governments to take advantage of valuation growth. She said current budget lids have a similar but not identical growth formula.
Even so, LB 408 would post yet another obstacle for elected rural Nebraska leaders in providing basic services, said leaders of the three local government umbrella groups.
“If Lincoln County needs to get a road grader, that’s a drop in the bucket,” Cannon said. “But if Arthur County needs to buy a road grader, that’s a much higher percentage of their budget.
“We’re trying to put a straitjacket on 93 radically different jurisdictions.”
A key reason lies in the mathematical limits of using percentages to drive the current budget lid and the would-be tax-request lid.
To be specific: One “percentage point” almost never equals another in real money.
» Raising a dollar figure from $1 to $2 produces the same percentage increase — 100% — as a boost from $1,000 to $2,000.
The latter involves much more money, just like when one cuts $2,000 to $1,000 rather than cutting $2 to $1. But both of those cuts are 50%, not 100%.
» Percentages can grow infinitely — 100%, 200%, 1,000%, 10,000% or more — but can never drop more than 100%, the result when any figure is cut to zero.
» Applying percentage-based lids to large and small governments alike distorts their relative impacts, said the leaders of the three local-government umbrella groups.
“A percentage difference in Arthur County’s going to be just a bit different than an (identical) percentage difference in Lincoln County,” Cannon said.
Exceeding a lid by double-digit percentages, for example, can mean a cut of thousands or millions of dollars for a large government — enough to force layoffs or put repair projects into question.
Lincoln County’s 2019-20 and 2020-21 gross tax requests, for example, rose by 19% and 15.1% respectively. They followed commissioners’ decisions to issue bonds — exempt from both current lids and the proposed tax-request lid — to repave rough county roads and add onto the county jail.
An identical percentage increase for a small county or village might reflect a mere handful of dollars but force its governing board to seek an override election to pay for office or shop supplies, Cannon and Rex said.
Various examples of the latter in The Telegraph’s analysis include Stockville, the tiny Frontier County seat that had 25 people in the 2020 census.
Its village board in 2017-18 raised its tax request by $561, from $4,110 to $4,671. But that was a 13.7% boost by percentage — and it put Stockville $438 over the would-be 3% threshold in the proposed tax-request lid.
When Stockville added $236 to its tax request in 2019-20 — going from $4,693 to $4,929 — it went $96 over the 3% level.
Linehan, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, acknowledged the dilemma but said rural Nebraska taxpayers are far more aware of their governments’ spending choices and challenges than their metro counterparts.
Even in North Platte, “you have the advantage where your public is much closer to the people making the decisions,” she said.