Lincoln County has been authorized for emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program acres due to drought, the local Farm Service Agency director announced Friday.
“Producers who are interested in emergency haying or grazing of CRP acres must request FSA county office approval before starting any haying and grazing activities,” said Bruce Solko, executive director of the USDA’s Lincoln-Logan-McPherson County Farm Service Agency.“Before the request is approved, the producer must also have their conservation plan modified by the Natural Resources Conservation Service with any emergency haying and grazing provisions.”
According to a press release from Solko:
Haying is restricted to only one cutting and no more than 50 percent of each field or contiguous CRP fields (of the same contract). Haying activities (including the removal of the bales) must be completed by Tuesday.
Producers who are using the grazing option shall leave 25 percent of each field or contiguous fields ungrazed or graze 100 percent of a field but at not more than 75 percent stocking rate. Grazing is allowed for up to 90 days. However, cattle must be removed by this Tuesday and may be placed back on the acreage after Oct. 15 for the remainder of the 90-day period.
Producers can use the CRP acreage under the emergency grazing provisions for their own livestock or may grant another livestock producer use of the CRP acreage. The eligible CRP acreage is limited to acres located within the approved county. There will be no CRP annual rental payment reduction for emergency haying and grazing authorizations.
Under the emergency haying and grazing provisions, CRP acreage cannot be hayed and/or grazed at the same time. For example, if half the field or contiguous field is hayed, the remaining half cannot be grazed, but must remain unhayed and ungrazed for wildlife.
For more information or to request approval for emergency haying or grazing use of CRP acres, contact the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson County FSA office at 309-534-2360 or visit farmers.gov.
