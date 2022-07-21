End of an era is 'happy sour' for 4-H’er at Lincoln County Fair sheep show

This is the last year for Mason Roberts, 18, to show animals in 4-H. It’s a “happy sour” feeling to age out of the program that has been such a big part of his life for 10 years, he said.

The sheep shows Thursday at the Lincoln County Fair ended well for Mason, and things went well for his sister, Mataya, 17, too. Mason was named champion sheep showman in the senior division and Mataya earned reserve champion. Mataya also earned reserve champion overall for her market lamb.

Their parents are Marlo and Marty Roberts, of Sutherland.

A 2022 graduate of Sutherland High School, Mason will go to Colby Community College in Kansas next month on a livestock judging scholarship.

Mason had some advice for younger 4-H’ers: “Don’t take it for granted 'cause it goes by so fast. Enjoy it. Be proud of each animal you have.”

“We do it as a family,” Marlo Roberts said. “We’ve done that since they were little, so we spend a lot of time together.”

Preparing for the sheep showmanship contest on Thursday, Mason and his uncle, Marty Fear, trimmed and brushed Wilma, Mason’s 8-month-old ewe.

As they worked, Mason commented, “You want 'em super stout, super big muscled,” with good bone structure.

He should know. His FFA livestock judging team won the state contest in Lincoln this year, and they are going to Indianapolis for the national contest in October.

“When I was younger (showing animals) was kind of just for fun. The older I got, I got more competitive,” he said. But he said he still enjoys it. “You get your lambs when they’re little babies, watch them grow and give them the best quality feed there is and watch them take off from there.”

This year they have also participated in 4-H shows in Kansas and in McCook, and the pre-fair show in North Platte.

There are bigger shows, too. Mason has shown sheep and cattle at the Nebraska State Fair, Aksarben Stock Show in Omaha and the National Western Stock Show in Denver. The last show of his 4-H career will be when he shows sheep at the American Royal Livestock Show in Kansas City in October. However, there will be similar opportunities in the future, largely as a result of the skills and knowledge developed in 4-H.

“You put all that hard work into it and you go to a bigger show and someone recognizes you, someone that’s bigger in the state, and tells you, 'Good job!' — that’s pretty special to me,” he said.

Most of the sheep they show come from the Robertses’ own flock, said Marlo Roberts. The children “pick how they want them bred and they lamb them out” and care for them.

It’s “a huge commitment,” she said. “We couldn’t take a weekend trip away in the heat.”

"You’ve got to be committed to being there” for morning and night feedings, she said, and “you can’t sleep in when you want to — those kinds of things.”

Added to that was COVID-19, which “put a whole new perspective on what we do in 4-H.” The family is thankful to be showing animals again, she said.

“I think everybody has a greater appreciation for 4-H” now as a result, she said.

There have been other things to overcome along the way, such as losing animals for various reasons. Another challenge, said Mason, is that “every once in a while you get a pretty stubborn one that takes more time to get 'em ready.”

Through it all, the children have learned responsibility, said Marlo, and how to both win and lose gracefully.

That brings us to “today,” she said. “Going into the ring and seeing the end product and all the hard work that’s been put into it” makes this year, and an entire 4-H career, worth it.