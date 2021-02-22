Engineering firm: Historic Sutherland bridge will be replaced 'this year'

He recommended the road go from 6 to 8 feet wide per lane to at least 10 to 12 feet.

“We do have the signage up now to restrict (traffic) to no through traffic, no through (semi) trucks,” Cook said.

Sandhills Road is No. 10 on the one-year road plan with the project consisting of grading, drainage and stabilization of nine miles of road from Barrett Subdivision to the north county line.

Lonny Oltmanns, who lives on Sandhills Road, said he was “happy to see we’re on the list.”

He said unless you see the road on a day-to-day basis, it’s difficult to know what issues are there.

“We’ve lived out there for three years and have seen that road day in and day out,” Oltmanns said. “I guess some of my concerns are going to be taken care of with the project, and I would like to say for the record I appreciate that.”

Oltmanns said he hoped the attitude about Sandhills Road would change as well.

“Since we first looked at that property,” Oltmanns said, “we were told that should never be a county road, there wasn’t enough residential out there and things like that.”