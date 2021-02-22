Engineering firm: Historic Sutherland bridge will be replaced 'this year'

The word from the Army Corps of Engineers offers hope that replacement of the Sutherland North River Bridge may finally come to fruition.
The historic bridge, completed in December 1915 at a cost of $36,345, was declared structurally deficient in 1986.
“I have talked with the engineer,” county Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell told the Lincoln County Board Monday. “The engineer did get an email from the Army Corps of Engineers and they are moving forward with it.”
O’Dell said the exact words from the Miller and Associates engineering firm were “this will be built this year.”
“We’re going to start moving ahead with the right of ways as soon as they get the drawings on it,” O’Dell said. “Hopefully by midsummer or early fall, we’ll be in the construction process.”
The bridge has moved up and down on the list of bridges needing replacement throughout the years.
In a 2019 Telegraph story, O’Dell said the money will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, through the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. Those funds will pay for construction and the county will pay for engineering costs.
O’Dell addressed the commissioners during a public hearing on the one- and six-year road plan at Monday’s meeting.
“We had a very productive 2020,” O’Dell said. “The weather that has been nice so late through the year helped us get a lot of extra grading projects done.”
From last year’s one- and six-year road plan, she said, nine projects were carried over to 2021.
“Of all the 2020 projects, we got 21 of them completed,” O’Dell said, “which was 33 miles of overlay, several miles of grading and drainage projects and several culvert replacements.”
Eugene Avenue, which has been a topic of discussion since South Buffalo Road was opened, is on the six-year road plan.
O’Dell said that project will consist of widening the road to a 66-foot right of way and a 2-inch maintenance overlay and drainage.
Eugene Avenue resident Mike Cook thanked O’Dell and Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer.
“The first thing I’d like to do is compliment Sheriff Kramer and Carla for the fact they’ve done a lot of work out on Eugene,” Cook. “I think Carla has done a lot more work than she anticipated they would have to do to maintain that road in a drivable condition.”
Cook said Kramer has had his deputies out on Eugene a lot more than he has in the past.
“Unfortunately, it is still considered as the ‘Eugene Speedway,’” Cook said, “for people late for work and for those that feel that it’s necessary to cut across from Buffalo to (Highway) 83 at a high speed.”
He recommended the road go from 6 to 8 feet wide per lane to at least 10 to 12 feet.
“We do have the signage up now to restrict (traffic) to no through traffic, no through (semi) trucks,” Cook said.
Sandhills Road is No. 10 on the one-year road plan with the project consisting of grading, drainage and stabilization of nine miles of road from Barrett Subdivision to the north county line.
Lonny Oltmanns, who lives on Sandhills Road, said he was “happy to see we’re on the list.”
He said unless you see the road on a day-to-day basis, it’s difficult to know what issues are there.
“We’ve lived out there for three years and have seen that road day in and day out,” Oltmanns said. “I guess some of my concerns are going to be taken care of with the project, and I would like to say for the record I appreciate that.”
Oltmanns said he hoped the attitude about Sandhills Road would change as well.
“Since we first looked at that property,” Oltmanns said, “we were told that should never be a county road, there wasn’t enough residential out there and things like that.”
He said they are paying taxes, but can’t get commercial vehicles or passenger vehicles out.
“We can’t get road base, we can’t get fill for our ‘as is’ basement that floods,” Oltmanns said. “It’s been pretty frustrating because we can’t get deliveries.”
The first three projects on the one-year plan are:
» Prairie Trace Road, a 2-inch maintenance overlay for 17 miles from the north Sutherland village limits to the north county line.
» Sutherland North River Bridge.
» Eshleman Road, which is also a 2-inch maintenance overlay for 0.74 miles from the intersection of Hall School Road to the end of the pavement.
The top three projects on the six-year road plan are:
» Replacement of a wooden bridge structure with a culvert over the Paxton Ditch.
» Suburban Road — 2-inch maintenance overlay for 0.5 miles going west from intersection of North Eshleman Road to the intersection of North Highway 83.
» Eugene Avenue from North Platte city limits to South Buffalo Road.
In other action, the commissioners:
» Authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign a $685 change order for the Lincoln County Detention Center addition and remodel project.
» Set 9:30 a.m. March 15 to accept bids for a tractor for the Lincoln County Department of Roads and 9:40 a.m. March 15 to accept bids for a single flex-wing mower.