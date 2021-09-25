Engineering firm to host Lake McConaughy 'design workshops' for public input on improving attractions and services

An Omaha engineering firm will return to Ogallala this week for “design workshops” tied to a state-driven process for improving attractions and public services at and near Lake McConaughy.

HDR Inc. will seek public feedback on various concepts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. MT Monday through Thursday at the Keith County Fairgrounds at 1000 W. Third St., Ogallala.

The sessions will follow up testimony from a dozen people at a special legislative committee’s Aug. 20 public hearing in Ogallala tied to Legislative Bill 406.

The bill, passed by state senators in May, charged the committee with studying three Nebraska regions with significant water resources that also provide tourism and economic opportunities.

LB 406 calls for studies of “the need to provide for public safety, public infrastructure, land-use planning, recreation and economic development” in the Lake McConaughy region.

The bill also charges the committee with studying similar issues along the lower Platte River basin from Columbus to Plattsmouth and the area around Lewis and Clark Lake and Niobrara State Park in Knox County.