Episcopal Church donates to Lincoln County Museum’s Japanese American display in honor of former minister

The last $300 was secured Oct. 12, the day The Telegraph first wrote about the project and Yanagida’s challenge.

Martin said Episcopal Church of Our Savior received an endowment donation from Kano’s family after the death of the last of his children.

His son, Cyrus Hisayoshi Kano, died Feb. 22 at age 99 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Older sister Adeline “Addie” Kyoko Kano died July 30, 2018, at age 90 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Both last visited North Platte in 2014.

Endowment board members felt it was only appropriate to use the family’s donation to tell Kano’s story at the museum, Martin said.

“There are people to this day in our church whom Father Kano would pick up and take to Sunday school,” she said. “There’s just so many alliances with the Japanese community in our church.”

Jim Griffith, the museum’s director/curator, said the Episcopal church’s $12,500 donation in Kano’s name stands second in size only to Yanagida’s $50,000 contribution for the project.

The museum plans to remodel the northwest side of its current building to house both the Japanese American exhibit and another featuring artifacts from Lee Bird Field, Griffin said.