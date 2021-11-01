Episcopal Church donates to Lincoln County Museum’s Japanese American display in honor of former minister

Plans for a Lincoln County Historical Museum display on the county’s Japanese American families have received a further boost from the church where many of them worshipped.
North Platte’s Episcopal Church of Our Savior decided in late October to donate $12,500 on top of $75,000 already raised in a swift fund drive this fall, church and museum leaders say.
The bonus donation comes from endowment funds left to the parish by the family of the late Rev. Hiram Hisanori Kano, a missionary to western Nebraska’s Japanese Americans from 1925 until his 1957 retirement.
Kano, ordained an Episcopal priest at the North Platte church in 1936, had his ministry interrupted by three years in Japanese American internment camps during World War II.
He died on Oct. 24, 1988, a few months before his 100th birthday.
M.L. Martin, senior warden of Episcopal Church of Our Savior, said her parish’s endowment board met after museum leaders in mid-October had successfully ensured the Japanese American exhibit would move forward.
Roy Yanagida of Lincoln, a 90-year-old Lincoln County native, proposed the exhibit and donated the first $25,000 in mid-August. He promised to double it to $50,000 if the museum could raise the remaining $25,000.
It took just two months, with nearly one-third coming from separate donations totaling $7,500 from two North Platte-based banks.
The last $300 was secured Oct. 12, the day The Telegraph first wrote about the project and Yanagida’s challenge.
Martin said Episcopal Church of Our Savior received an endowment donation from Kano’s family after the death of the last of his children.
His son, Cyrus Hisayoshi Kano, died Feb. 22 at age 99 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Older sister Adeline “Addie” Kyoko Kano died July 30, 2018, at age 90 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Both last visited North Platte in 2014.
Endowment board members felt it was only appropriate to use the family’s donation to tell Kano’s story at the museum, Martin said.
“There are people to this day in our church whom Father Kano would pick up and take to Sunday school,” she said. “There’s just so many alliances with the Japanese community in our church.”
Jim Griffith, the museum’s director/curator, said the Episcopal church’s $12,500 donation in Kano’s name stands second in size only to Yanagida’s $50,000 contribution for the project.
The museum plans to remodel the northwest side of its current building to house both the Japanese American exhibit and another featuring artifacts from Lee Bird Field, Griffin said.
The connection between Kano and the church’s donation “makes it even cooler,” Griffin said.
Kano, who was born into Japan’s imperial royal family, immigrated to America during World War I with the assistance of three-time presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan of Lincoln.
He soon was advocating for Nebraska’s growing Japanese American community, working alongside western Nebraska Episcopal Bishop George Beecher to defeat legislative bills meant to exclude Japanese from farming in the state.
Kano, a farmer himself, was ordained an Episcopal deacon in 1928. He served Japanese American mission congregations in North Platte and Mitchell before and after his priestly ordination.
Kano was arrested by FBI agents in North Platte on Dec. 7, 1941, hours after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Then living at Mitchell, he had conducted Sunday services at Episcopal Church of Our Savior earlier that day.
He was detained in the system of 10 inland camps that held some 120,000 Japanese Americans until war’s end. Almost all were from California.
Kano, who ministered to his fellow Issei immigrants and their Nisei children in the camps, was paroled in 1944.
His family joined him in Wisconsin, where he studied two years at an Episcopalian seminary before returning to western Nebraska in 1946.
In June 2015, the U.S. Episcopal Church’s General Convention added Kano to the calendar of Episcopalians, Anglicans and ancient Christians to be remembered on special days.