ESU 16’s Listening Tour a “refreshing” experience for Central Nebraska school districts

“We struggle getting and implementing high-quality instructional materials, and that’s one of the needs we expressed during the tour,” McGown said. “Working with our ESU on that is going to be very beneficial for us. That benefits every student, no matter their ability. Getting those resources in our hands benefits every teacher and every student.”

Scott Jones, director of network operations, appreciated the opportunity to get back on the same page with each district. Relationships naturally were strained because of the pandemic. It was nice to reconnect without the use of Zoom or other webcasting services, although everybody’s newfound comfort in those areas is a silver lining to come from the pandemic.

“We are going back out and reinforcing, re-instilling and sometimes even creating that trust that’s imperative to have between the ESU and the school district,” said Jones. “We’ve been separated for so long that there has been a growing divide between us. When we can be there in person, it really changes everything.”

ESU 16 historically has been a binding agent for the districts in their area, no matter how many miles may exist between buildings. They prioritize professional development and even spearheaded a regional professional learning community that came from a conversation between Paulman, McGown and Schaeffer.