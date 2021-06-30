Ethel Butolph, a North Platte Canteen 'popcorn bride,' dies just before 99th birthday

Though she never saw the North Platte Canteen, Ethel (Winters) Butolph always cherished how western Nebraska’s supreme World War II volunteer effort changed her life.
Butolph, who became a Canteen “popcorn bride” because one of its signature popcorn balls bore a sister’s name, died Tuesday at North Platte’s Linden Court just 10 days shy of her 99th birthday.
Her death follows the April 17 passing of Dorothy (Loncar) VanBuskirk of Hastings, daughter of Canteen stalwart Rose Loncar and a “platform girl” during the Canteen’s historic run from Christmas Day 1941 to April 1, 1946.
Ethel, whose family farmed near Tryon, was too young to volunteer. But sister Vera Winters did — and it was Vera’s name and address that a McPherson County woman slipped into a popcorn ball Virgil Butolph picked up as one of the Canteen’s 6 million service visitors.
He wasn’t interested at first. He passed the popcorn ball to Army buddy Woodrow Butrick, who began writing Vera and would make her a “popcorn bride,” too.
After a while, Virgil decided he needed a pen pal. He asked Butrick: Does Vera have a sister?
“It went on for three years,” Ethel, who wrote her letters from Bend, Oregon, told author Bob Greene for his 2002 book “Once Upon a Town: The Miracle of the North Platte Canteen.”
Virgil in time sent her a ring, and during a furlough, he and Ethel finally met. They were married Sept. 14, 1944, in the First (United) Methodist Church parsonage in North Platte.
“I don’t know what I would have come to, if it hadn’t been for that place,” Ethel told Greene. “The Canteen changed my whole life — and I never even set foot inside it.”
The Butolphs settled after the war in North Platte, having five children together. Virgil, who joined the Union Pacific Railroad, died of a heart attack at age 59 in 1976 while driving them home after viewing sandhill cranes near Hershey.
Butolph shared her Canteen-related love story often over the following decades, including on Nebraska Educational Television’s 2006 documentary “The Canteen Spirit” as well as for Greene’s book.
“Ethel Butolph helped so much in putting life and heart into ‘Once Upon a Town,’” Greene said Wednesday via an email to The Telegraph.
“When I came to North Platte (for research), I felt like a stranger, but by the time I left I knew that the town would always be with me. Ethel told me that because of the Canteen, her life had been happier.
“I hope she knew that, by telling her story, she has made so many readers so happy,” Greene said. “She was a wonderful woman.”
Jim Griffin, director-curator of the Lincoln County Historical Museum, got to know Butolph when she offered to donate Virgil’s uniform and her wedding dress for the museum’s Canteen display.
“I went over to her house and talked to her, and she showed me the first letter (from Virgil) and scrapbook and pictures and told me the whole story,” Griffin said Wednesday.
“She gave me the uniform and wedding dress. Then she called me later, and I went over and talked to her because she had found his hat.”
He also noted Butolph’s knack for embroidery and quilting, which led friends and neighbors to order quilts from her for relatives.
“She was always doing quilting for people,” Griffin said.
Ethel, the seventh of Albert and Florence (Cumpston) Winters’ 10 children, finished eighth grade in McPherson County before going to work.
She worked for the postmaster at Ringgold before accompanying sister Opal to Oregon and beginning her correspondence with Virgil there.
She hurried home after Virgil sent her a telegram saying he was coming to Nebraska on leave. They crammed their in-person courtship into two weeks, attending a rodeo at Stapleton on their first date.
But they already had an inkling, Ethel told Greene, though she had told Virgil she’d wear his ring without considering it an engagement.
“He wrote back and said, ‘OK,’” she said. “But I think we realized that maybe this would be it — maybe it would happen.”
Vera Butrick, now of Watertown, South Dakota, survives Butolph. So does one other sister, Bernice Andreasen of North Platte.
All five of the Butolphs’ children survive — daughters Verdena (Richard) Clark Mustion, Voneta (Dennis) Engler, Joleen (Jon) Oosting and Gaylene (Robert) Davis, all of North Platte, and son Douglas (Joy) of Omaha — along with 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way.
Ethel Butolph’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte, with the Rev. James Trippett officiating. She’ll be buried with Virgil at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.