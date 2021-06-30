Ethel Butolph, a North Platte Canteen 'popcorn bride,' dies just before 99th birthday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jim Griffin, director-curator of the Lincoln County Historical Museum, got to know Butolph when she offered to donate Virgil’s uniform and her wedding dress for the museum’s Canteen display.

“I went over to her house and talked to her, and she showed me the first letter (from Virgil) and scrapbook and pictures and told me the whole story,” Griffin said Wednesday.

“She gave me the uniform and wedding dress. Then she called me later, and I went over and talked to her because she had found his hat.”

He also noted Butolph’s knack for embroidery and quilting, which led friends and neighbors to order quilts from her for relatives.

“She was always doing quilting for people,” Griffin said.

Ethel, the seventh of Albert and Florence (Cumpston) Winters’ 10 children, finished eighth grade in McPherson County before going to work.

She worked for the postmaster at Ringgold before accompanying sister Opal to Oregon and beginning her correspondence with Virgil there.

She hurried home after Virgil sent her a telegram saying he was coming to Nebraska on leave. They crammed their in-person courtship into two weeks, attending a rodeo at Stapleton on their first date.