Eugene Avenue, Dixie Avenue among projects discussed by public at annual 1- and 6-year road plan hearing

A group of about 20 people including several City Council members participated in the road plan hearing on Thursday evening.

The public session led by City Engineer Brent Burklund laid out the plans as described in the Telegraph’s story and graphic in Thursday’s publication.

Overall, the one-year plan consists of “a balance between maintenance and finishing up projects,” Burklund said.

The participants asked questions about various projects with the most comments about Eugene Avenue and Dixie Avenue.

Burklund said both of those streets are in the 6-year plan, but essentially are further out because of the complicated nature of right-of-way and street widths.

“Right now (Eugene) is just on the long-term plan,” Burklund said. “There’s a lot of details that have to be addressed because there are similar issues with the right-of-way.”

He said Eugene, as far as cost, is not on the design portion at this time.

“We don’t even have dollars assigned to it yet,” Burklund said. “There’s a lot more steps before we’ll need to get to before that happens.”

In the future, Eugene will need to be addressed and Burklund said there will be a lot more meetings to try to figure that out.

“That will be a complicated corridor to deal with,” Burklund said.

The question of when the Dixie Avenue project would be started came from the audience.

“It is in the 2 to 6 year range,” Burklund said. “It’s not going to be in the next 12 months, at this point anyway.”

Another audience member said the Dixie project keeps getting pushed out further.

“The thing with the (2- to) 6-(year plan) is it could be two to infinity, maybe would be the better way of describing it,” Burklund said. “For example is State Farm Road (projects), those are probably a long ways out but we just wanted to keep those on the radar.”

Eric Seacrest attended the meeting representing the North Platte Chamber and emphasized one concern is Eugene because “it is not safe for many trucks and something needs to be done in a fair way.”

Seacrest also complimented those in attendance.

“It’s wonderful to see so many people here,” Seacrest said. “There’s been times when this particular meeting wasn’t very well attended and that shows a lot of interest in roads.”

He also pointed out the number of council members who were in attendance as well.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.