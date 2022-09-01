‘Exceptional drought’ spreads in Lincoln County as August ends

Nearly all of Nebraska faced below-normal or drought conditions as August turned to September and the first day of autumn on Sept. 22 came into view on the calendar.

Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map found more than one-fourth of Lincoln County in the most serious “exceptional drought” status as of Tuesday morning.

The county’s combined percentage of land in either “extreme” or “exceptional” drought remained just under 57.5%, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

But the band of “exceptional drought” in southwest Lincoln County grew over the past week from 10.9% to 25.1% of the county’s total area, the center’s statistics showed.

Statewide, 99.86% of Nebraska’s land mass falls into one of the drought map’s five below-normal categories. Only a sliver of northeast Nemaha County in southeast Nebraska was excluded in Thursday's map.

The state’s total area in “exceptional drought” rose from 18.2% to 20.1%, arcing clockwise from central Deuel County to the Kansas line in eastern Hitchcock and western Red Willow counties.

All of Perkins and Hayes counties also were in the worst drought category, along with parts of Keith, Lincoln, Chase and Frontier counties.

The water level at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala dipped another 2 feet over the past week. It now stands at 3,218.8 feet above sea level, 38.1% of capacity and 16.6 feet lower than at the start of September 2021.

Brief showers dropped 0.06 inches of rain in North Platte overnight Monday and 0.05 inches Wednesday afternoon, neither nearly enough to dent the city’s dearth of precipitation this year.

They were enough to lift Lee Bird Field’s year-to-date precipitation to 11.10 inches. That would stand seventh on the city’s list of 10 driest years if the city received no more moisture in 2022.

The National Weather Service’s airport office needs another 0.42 inches of precipitation before year’s end to exclude this year from the top 10 list.

North Platte nearly recorded its 22nd triple-digit high of 2022 Sunday, when the temperature peaked at 99 degrees. The current year remains fourth all-time for daily highs of 100 or more.

The weather service’s three-month outlook through November offered little hope for change as of Thursday. It showed west central Nebraska as “leaning above” normal in temperatures and “leaning below” in precipitation.

High temperatures at the airport have reached the 90s every day since Aug. 21. Except for an upper-80s high Saturday, that’s expected to continue through the Labor Day weekend and into the middle of next week.

Overnight lows during the period will remain more seasonal, ranging from the lower 50s to near 60. Skies are expected to remain clear to mostly sunny throughout the seven-day period.