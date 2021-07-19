Exhibitors happy to back at annual 4-H Dog Show

Exhibitors of a wide range of ages and years of experience gathered at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds with their dogs Monday morning for the annual 4-H Dog Show.
One exhibitor, Grace Wilke of North Platte, enjoyed being back after the uncertainty that last year brought.
“I did not like what we had to go through last year with COVID,” Wilke said.
She started competing in dog shows three years ago and was inspired to compete by her older sister, who used to compete in dog shows when she was in 4-H.
Wilke, exhibitor 104, competed in intermediate showmanship, beginning novice Division C for dog obedience, rally 1 for dog rally obedience and agility Level 2. In each category, she competed with her two-year-old dog, Gus.
For her competition in the second class of Intermediate Showmanship (ages 10-13), Wilke received a purple ribbon and made it to the final round of showmanship to receive the champion ribbon. She along with the reserve champions and champions of junior, intermediate and senior divisions competed for overall showmanship and reserve overall showmanship. Wilke earned the champion ribbon for overall showmanship as well.
“They (Dog shows) are fun to see other people and their dogs compete,” Wilke said. “I’ve met so many people here.”
Sylvara Moore, reserve champion of the senior showmanship, placed right behind Wilke in the overall showmanship, earning the reserved overall showmanship.
Moore, 19 (4-H age 18), of North Platte showed her 5-year-old dog, Loki, explaining that she has another dog named Thanos to complete the Avengers theme.
“He’s definitely the closest animal I’ve ever been to,” Moore said. “I’m just really attached to him.”
Moore began competing in dog shows about 15 years ago. She said that her family inspired her to compete and she was raised into the competition, doing it pretty much since she was born.
“I enjoy teaching him and showing what he can do.” Moore said. “They can be a purebred or they can be a mixed breed, but you can still train them and make them however you want them.”
Moore was able to show what Loki learned throughout the show, participating as exhibitor 243 in senior showmanship (ages 14-18), novice division B of dog obedience, rally 3 of dog rally obedience and agility level 4.
Wilke and Moore were just two of the many exhibitors able to return to the arena and anyone was able to watch, unlike the special regulations that 2020 had.
“It’s a big relief,” Moore said. “I’m glad my last year can be as normal as possible.”