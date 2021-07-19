Exhibitors happy to be back at annual 4-H Dog Show

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sylvara Moore, reserve champion of the senior showmanship, placed right behind Wilke in the overall showmanship, earning the reserved overall showmanship.

Moore, 19 (4-H age 18), of North Platte showed her 5-year-old dog, Loki, explaining that she has another dog named Thanos to complete the Avengers theme.

“He’s definitely the closest animal I’ve ever been to,” Moore said. “I’m just really attached to him.”

Moore began competing in dog shows about 15 years ago. She said that her family inspired her to compete and she was raised into the competition, doing it pretty much since she was born.

“I enjoy teaching him and showing what he can do.” Moore said. “They can be a purebred or they can be a mixed breed, but you can still train them and make them however you want them.”

Moore was able to show what Loki learned throughout the show, participating as exhibitor 243 in senior showmanship (ages 14-18), novice division B of dog obedience, rally 3 of dog rally obedience and agility level 4.

Wilke and Moore were just two of the many exhibitors able to return to the arena and anyone was able to watch, unlike the special regulations that 2020 had.

“It’s a big relief,” Moore said. “I’m glad my last year can be as normal as possible.”