Explorit Zone brings science to Lincoln County Fair

Learning can be a blast with the Edgerton Explorit Center.

The center, based in Aurora, brought hands-on learning and fun together Friday at its Explorit Zone at the Lincoln County Fair.

“With Doc Edgerton, his thing is you don’t know you’re learning when you’re playing,” said Deb Miller, “mad scientist” and educator at the Edgerton Explorit Center. “You pick up things, you’re playing along, and then it’s like, ‘Oh, I did learn something from that and I didn’t even know it.’”

Harold “Doc” Edgerton was an Aurora native known for developing electronic flash photography, the strobe light and side scan sonar. The center, named after him, is carrying on his legacy by advancing students’ knowledge in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics through fun-filled experiences.

In the Explorit Zone, people can interact with items demonstrating things like magnetism, gravity and balance. Its demonstrations and labs narrow in on specific topics. Friday had four scheduled labs — Amazing Bubbles, Arctic Blast, Slime and Spaceflight Explorers.

Miller said the slime lab is very popular, partially because the kids get to make the slime and take it home with them.

