Extreme cold causes 'rolling blackouts' that cancel school in North Platte

UPDATED, Feb. 16, 2021, 1:55 p.m.: Updated previous Feb. 16 record low.

School was canceled and North Platte residents took turns shivering in their homes Tuesday morning as “rolling blackouts” from extreme cold and high energy use were imposed throughout Nebraska.

Lights and furnaces began shutting off in turn around town about 6:45 a.m., four hours after the city set another daily record with a 20-below-zero reading at the North Platte Regional Airport.

Power was restored after about 45 minutes on average, said North Platte Public Service Director Layne Groseth. Some parts of the city were shut off for up to 90 minutes, however.

Nebraska Public Power District informed Nebraska press outlets about 7:15 a.m. that the 17-state Southwest Power Pool was requiring “emergency coordinated interruptions of service” to “maintain system reliability.”

The rolling blackouts “occur in real time, so we have very little, if any, notice as to where these interruptions will take place,” NPPD spokesman Mark Becker said in an email.

Though North Platte distributes its own electric power through Municipal Light & Water, NPPD remains the city’s primary power supplier.