Extreme cold causes 'rolling blackouts' that cancel school in North Platte

UPDATED, Feb. 16, 2021, 1:55 p.m.: Updated previous Feb. 16 record low.
School was canceled and North Platte residents took turns shivering in their homes Tuesday morning as “rolling blackouts” from extreme cold and high energy use were imposed throughout Nebraska.
Lights and furnaces began shutting off in turn around town about 6:45 a.m., four hours after the city set another daily record with a 20-below-zero reading at the North Platte Regional Airport.
Power was restored after about 45 minutes on average, said North Platte Public Service Director Layne Groseth. Some parts of the city were shut off for up to 90 minutes, however.
Nebraska Public Power District informed Nebraska press outlets about 7:15 a.m. that the 17-state Southwest Power Pool was requiring “emergency coordinated interruptions of service” to “maintain system reliability.”
The rolling blackouts “occur in real time, so we have very little, if any, notice as to where these interruptions will take place,” NPPD spokesman Mark Becker said in an email.
Though North Platte distributes its own electric power through Municipal Light & Water, NPPD remains the city’s primary power supplier.
Groseth said ML&W likewise gets little warning of when controlled blackouts begin and end. Computer equipment at NPPD determines when outages in given areas take place, he said.
North Platte Public Schools, which had planned a late 10 a.m. start after the four-day President’s Day weekend, called off classes about 9 a.m. North Platte Catholic Schools also canceled.
An email from the school district cited “the unpredictability of the rolling electrical outages and the cancellation of public transportation.” Afternoon practices and activities likewise were canceled.
Tuesday’s regular North Platte City Council meeting remained scheduled for 5:30 p.m., though that could change depending on the blackouts, said City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.
Tuesday’s minus-20 low, recorded about 2:53 a.m., was an improvement from Monday’s minus 29. It still broke North Platte’s Feb. 16 low of 15 below zero, set in 1881.
Wind chill equivalents plunged to 43 below at 3:53 a.m., said Emma Sinclair, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Lee Bird Field office.
The city’s wind chill warning was set to expire at noon Tuesday, to be replaced by a wind chill advisory. Sinclair warned residents that frostbite risks for exposed skin will remain high.
Three days of below-zero readings should end later Tuesday, with a high of 5 above expected. But south-southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph could keep wind chills as low as 26 below during the day, the Weather Service said.
Overnight lows Wednesday should reach 7 below, but the day’s highs should near 20 degrees. Wind chills below zero remain likely into Wednesday night.
Long-range forecasts still show North Platte’s temperatures reaching the freezing mark Friday for the first time since Feb. 5. Highs in the mid-30s are expected this weekend.