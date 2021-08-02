Eyes on Bailey Yard: Wyoming man helps Golden Spike Tower install two high-definition webcams

His love for railroads opened the door for a Wyoming man to help keep the Golden Spike Tower’s “live cam” functioning at an important time.
“I’ve always been a railroad fanatic, so trying to be as close to the steam crew and all the people involved just was a natural draw,” Bruce Brackley of Jackson, Wyoming, said. “I became familiar with the Golden Spike Tower several years back, six or eight years ago, and passing through there I had some extremely good memories of that, mostly because one of them was the last road trip I got to take with one of my favorite German shepherd dogs.”
Then in 2019, Brackley volunteered to help with Rail Days.
“We discussed at that time they wanted to do some fundraising for some new cameras up there,” Brackley said. Golden Spike Tower Executive Director Kirsten Parker wanted to add a second east camera.
“We chatted about it a little bit and I said I would be glad to help donate, but things kind of fell apart in 2020, as we all know, because of COVID,” he said.
The discussion picked up again in 2021.
“Early this year, unfortunately, the 10-year-old camera they had died and they were just out of the water for about a month,” Brackley said.
As the Spike began collecting funds to replace the now-defunct camera, Brackley wanted to help.
“I just called her up and said, look, I’d love to drive over there,” Brackley said.
In May, Brackley drove to North Platte and installed a pair of high-resolution webcams.
The cameras, he said, help share Bailey Yard and the Golden Spike Tower with the broader world and they help draw tourists to Rail Days. The webcam feeds can be viewed for free day or night at goldenspiketower.com.
“I’m a big rail fan,” Brackley said. “My dad was born and raised in Laramie, Wyoming, so I have a long family relationship to up here, and my grandfather worked for the Union Pacific from the late 1800s to the 1950s.”
Brackley was living in Houston when an opportunity to move to Jackson arose in 1976.
“I’ve been in electronics since I was 9 years old and computers for over 45 years,” Brackley said. “I got into computers, and the person that moved me up here to Jackson owns Teton Data Systems, a computer company up here.”
Brackley said he has a great fondness for North Platte.
“I love that (North Platte) community over there,” Brackley said. “North Platte is a great community and I enjoyed it very much coming through there multiple times.”
He got involved with the cameras to ensure that people find out about the history surrounding the area.
“People need to see the wonderful things that are there and draw them in for the tourism,” Brackley said, “and just for the fact that there’s some good home-type stuff going on in the community.”
Brackley and some of his railroad fan friends will be in North Platte for Rail Days. They will begin their trip Thursday in Golden, Colorado, where they will visit the Colorado Railroad Museum before heading to Cheyenne, Wyoming.
“Then we’ll be (in Wyoming) as the Big Boy tour leaves Cheyenne and we’ll be following it the entire route between there and (Kansas City),” Brackley said. “Of course, we’ll be stopping and enjoying all the North Platte Rail Days, and I will volunteer to help Kirsten.”