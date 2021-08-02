Eyes on Bailey Yard: Wyoming man helps Golden Spike Tower install two high-definition webcams

His love for railroads opened the door for a Wyoming man to help keep the Golden Spike Tower’s “live cam” functioning at an important time.

“I’ve always been a railroad fanatic, so trying to be as close to the steam crew and all the people involved just was a natural draw,” Bruce Brackley of Jackson, Wyoming, said. “I became familiar with the Golden Spike Tower several years back, six or eight years ago, and passing through there I had some extremely good memories of that, mostly because one of them was the last road trip I got to take with one of my favorite German shepherd dogs.”

Then in 2019, Brackley volunteered to help with Rail Days.

“We discussed at that time they wanted to do some fundraising for some new cameras up there,” Brackley said. Golden Spike Tower Executive Director Kirsten Parker wanted to add a second east camera.

“We chatted about it a little bit and I said I would be glad to help donate, but things kind of fell apart in 2020, as we all know, because of COVID,” he said.

The discussion picked up again in 2021.

“Early this year, unfortunately, the 10-year-old camera they had died and they were just out of the water for about a month,” Brackley said.