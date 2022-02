Heartland Quilters Guild will host a fabric sale from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.

The sale will be on the second floor in the textile room and will benefit Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor.

From scraps of fabric to yardage, fabric will be sold for $6 per pound. Quilt kits, unfinished projects, orphan blocks and miscellaneous quilt items will be specially priced.