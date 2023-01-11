Families 1st Partnership to sponsor panel presentation

Through a grant from the Nebraska Child Abuse Prevention Fund Board, Families 1st Partnership has begun an outreach to “lived experience” individuals who have a history of substance abuse and Department of Health and Human Services involvement.

Families 1st Partnership has partnered with these "lived experience" parents for a panel discussion at 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at Mid-Plains Community College, the organization said in a press release.

Families 1st Partnership hopes to bring awareness of local services and resources for parents and prospective parents who are coping with addiction, the release said.

In addition to the live presentation, a livestream will be available on the Families 1st Partnership website at families1stpartnership.org

This outreach is a partnership between Nebraska DHHS and the National Center on Substance Abuse and Child Welfare.

Through this partnership, Hastings and North Platte were identified as two communities where there were a large number of infants going into DHHS care because of substance abuse. These two communities will serve as the pilot for implementing “Plans of Safe Care.”

Plans of Safe Care is a network to keep pregnant women from using illegal substances.

Local frontline social service agencies have been meeting since August 2022 to identify local services that would be beneficial to those experiencing pregnancy/parenting and substance use.

The ultimate goal for Plans of Safe Care would be that mother and baby go home together after delivery rather than the child going into state care.

Families 1st Partnership has operated as a non-profit organization since January 2019 and serves as the backbone organization for collaborative efforts in Lincoln County.

The focus of the collaborative partners is to prevent children and at-risk youth from going into higher systems of care.

With this goal in mind, Families 1st Partnership encourages other local agencies in their work and offers support in the form of trainings or financial assistance to the agency’s participants.

In addition to financial support to stabilize families, there is sponsorship of parenting classes and family activities. Families 1st Partnership receives grant funding from Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.