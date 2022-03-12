Families First Partnership offers guidance to people in need in North Platte

Navigating services sometimes overwhelms people seeking help while struggling with finances and other needs.

Families First Partnership of North Platte offers guidance by collaborating with organizations and connecting participants with them. Executive Director Caroline Sabin and Tori Courter, central navigator, work to follow their mission statement: Working together to empower every person to reach a positive future.

“When we talk about us being a community collaborative,” Sabin said, “that means our role is to bring together the community partners and to say: what kind of needs do we have in the community — the gaps, the barriers — and how can we all work together to meet and address those needs.”

Sabin said part of the collaborative process is to figure out each agency’s role and help them serve it in the best way possible.

“It’s easy to think of us as a service provider,” Sabin said. “But what we provide is central navigation.”

Courter said that’s what’s unique about what Families First does.

“I don’t know that everybody understands that central navigation is a person,” Courter said. “I’m here, I’m a physical human being. It’s not just a process and they’re not just a number on a paper.”

Courter said she functions as the hub for making sure families and individuals get connected to the appropriate resources.

“A lot of times you see families in need, it’s just go here, go here, go here, and they’re not really sure who serves what purpose,” Courter said. “I am that point person and I communicate directly with those agencies as well as provide that information directly to the participant.”

Families First takes each family or individual under its wing with the goal of getting them to a place of independence. The organization sets them up with a coach associated with the appropriate agency to help them reach that independence.

“We’ll help you this month, but you need a plan for next month,” Courter said. “That’s what the coaches do a lot of — budgeting, making a plan, giving them education to improve their current situation.”

The other side of the process, Sabin said, is working with the collaborative partners to help them serve the needs they are qualified to do in the community. The partners include but are not limited to Community Action Partnership, the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program, Women’s Resource Center, The Connection Homeless Shelter and the Department of Health and Human Services.

“We talk about transportation, how do we help people with transportation; how do we help people with rent and deposits,” Sabin said. “When we have someone that comes in and we know that they’re experiencing domestic violence, we get them to the experts.”

Those clients are connected with RDAP or the Women’s Resource Center, Sabin said.

“Tori’s role is super important,” Sabin said, “because when we have a family that puts in a request and applies for assistance, she has a really good sense in the community of who’s available and what they do.”

Families First served 495 people in 2020-21 with $132,798 distributed in response to 405 requests for support services funding. Funding is provided through Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

The organization partners with 13 organizations to build a community prevention system through community events, training, funding support and policy. The Families First website indicates the community response through those organizations served 456 participants, reaching 748 children through 2020-21.

Courter said the website at families1stpartnership.org has information and an application. She is also available by phone at 308-221-6689.

