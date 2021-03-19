Families First Partnership receives funding to cover dental emergencies for low resource families

Families First Partnership announced Friday that Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation has approved its “Dental Outreach” proposal and will be providing $4,000 toward meeting dental needs of low-resource families in Lincoln and Keith counties.

Access to dental care for low-resource families has been identified as a significant need in the region, according to a press release from Families First. Currently the number of Medicaid patients outnumbers the local appointments available for those with Medicaid coverage. Families without dental insurance often do not pursue dental care or may access care through hospital emergency rooms. Families who do have dental coverage may have such a high deductible that they still aren’t able to afford dental care.

The foundation funds will assist those with emergency dental needs that directly impact their ability to work or participate in mandatory education. Referrals will be taken through local agencies who are Families First Partnership coaching partners.

Residents who have urgent dental needs may also apply for services through the Families First Partnership website at https://families1stpartnership.org. Applications will be forwarded to a local agency for coaching.

Families First Partnership has operated as a nonprofit organization since January 2019 and serves as the backbone organization for collaborative efforts in Lincoln County. The focus of the collaborative partners is to prevent children and at-risk youth from going into higher systems of care.