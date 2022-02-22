Family and friends remember Lori Clinch for her humor, passion and love

Lori Clinch knew just what to do when she struggled to shift from cable television to a smart TV. She called her sons — even though they’d already explained the technology to her, and groaned to see her call again. Then, as she often did, she wrote a column about it.

Clinch, a North Platte Telegraph columnist who wrote from 2002 until May 2021, died Feb. 17. She was 57.

Clinch’s husband, Pat, said Lori died peacefully in her sleep. She had been turning a corner recovering from COVID-19, and while a family physician suspected she may have suffered from blood clots, the family is unsure of the exact cause of death.

Lori’s columns often centered on being the mother to four sons, the owner of Grain Bin Antique Town outside North Platte and wife to Pat, owner of a local construction company.

Lori wanted “a joyful column,” Pat said. “Nothing about politics.”

The column brought Lori numerous awards, including being voted Best Columnist by readers of the North Platte Telegraph many times.

In the 2018 column contemplating her new technology, Lori wrote how her son tried to explain, “All ya gotta do is ...”

“I, for one, am here to tell you that I have never been in an ‘All ya gotta do ...’ situation that was as simple as, ‘All ya gotta do,’” she wrote.

Each of Lori’s sons had a pseudonym in print: Vernon, Huey, Lawrence and Little Charlie. In real life, the boys and their dad didn’t mind hearing that others read all about their home lives.

“We gave her a lot of material,” said her son Micki, of Fort Collins, Colorado.

“We all got our sense of humor from her,” added Joseph, of Denver.

Instead of just waiting up for her sons to come home from a night out in high school, Joseph remembers his mother waiting to jump out at him from around a corner in the garage.

Another night, Joseph and a friend went to see an “Annabelle” movie, a horror movie franchise centered on a doll.

The boys got home to find a creepy doll waiting on the couch in the living room.

“If that wasn’t enough to scare us, she jumped out at us from around the corner,” he said.

Pat said Lori’s favorite holiday was April Fool’s Day. In the days before caller ID, she enjoyed disguising her voice and calling friends.

“We always picked on her and she always had a response,” Pat said. “That’s why we picked on her.”

A lifelong antique enthusiast, Lori opened Grain Bin Antique Town outside North Platte with Pat in 2014. Pat found the 24 grain bins on the way home from a trip to Imperial and “fell in love with them right away,” he said.

The grain bins’ former owners told Pat he’d been “an answer to their prayers,” as they’d considered burning the bins to discard them, he said. When Pat brought the idea to Lori, she was tickled.

“That was her passion, I think, was antiques,” Pat said.

Soon Lori was bringing the grain bins to their new home near North Platte on a flatbed truck, just as she’d been on the building team and driven a dump truck when the couple made their home in the canyons near North Platte 18 years ago.

“She was a workhorse,” said her sister Misti McEntire, of North Platte. “She’d get out and work just like a man.”

Lori loved meeting her antiquing customers from near and far, and the gig that Pat thought would be two days a week became a full-time job.

“She loved to spark joy to anybody,” he said.

Lori was the center of family gatherings, which she loved hosting and keeping lively.

Yet despite her humor, Lori was the more disciplinary parent, Pat and her sons said.

“You didn’t want to cross her,” Micki said.

Lori also helped manage the couple’s rental properties. Micki remembered a time when he helped clean a unit in exchange for a new video game.

“That was the most expensive video game I ever had to pay for,” he said.

Lori’s youngest son, Cory, of Fort Collins, remembered his mom picking him up from school with a Diet Coke and the conversations they’d share on the way home. Into adulthood, Cory called his mom every day.

“She always had a funny story to cheer me up,” he said.

Lori livened up meetings while serving on the North Platte Catholic School Board, as well as other committee meetings, Pat said.

“She could be spot on with a joke,” he said.

McEntire and Clinch’s other sister, Patti Condon, of North Platte, called Lori the rock of their family — especially in recent years during family losses.

“No drama, no drama,” Patti remembered Lori saying.

While often humorous, Lori’s columns could also serve as a tribute to loved ones. She devoted an April 2021 column to Misti, her “baby sister.” Lori described her sister as a hero who worked toward her registered nurse degree as a single mom, both before and during the pandemic, amid other life challenges.

Lori raised four boys, but “she was always so girly,” said her niece Elizabeth Collins, of Dallas.

Lori spent hours in her bathroom with a younger Collins, helping her with makeup and putting butterfly clips in her hair.

Collins also remembers Lori and family praying around the dinner table. Joseph said his mom reminded relatives about the Catholic holy days of obligation.

Lori would want the Grain Bin Antique Town to continue, Pat said.

“It won’t be the same bubbly atmosphere,” he said.

He called recent Facebook comments and messages from customers and loved ones “encouraging.”

As the family gathered to remember a mother, wife, aunt and grandmother with her second grandbaby on the way, Pat said the best way to describe Lori was to refer to her own words.

As Lori wrote in August 2020, “I always heard that mothers of boys should always get straight into heaven.”

Lori is also survived by her oldest son, Jestin; his wife, Stephanie, of Kearney; their daughter Berkley and another child on the way. She will be missed by many other family members and friends, as well.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial to follow at North Platte Cemetery.