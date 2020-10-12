Family's background in law enforcement inspires Eagle Scout community service project

“We let the boys pick their own projects but we want it to be something that is going to stay in the community and be worthwhile to the community,” said Craig Godfrey, who has been a scoutmaster in North Platte for 19 years and has nearly four decades’ experience with the organization overall. “We are pretty proud of what we’ve done over the years.

“This is great project, probably a little bigger than what we wanted normally,” Godfrey said. “but we knew we had the support behind us and we were able to accomplish a good thing here.”

Freeze said the project began in April and was completed at the end of September. He received assistance from his fellow troop members as well as from his brother — a former Eagle Scout — and father, who is an assistant leader of Troop 291. Freeze said he also received contributions and support from about six local businesses along the way, whom he mentioned in a short speech on Monday.

He said the work at the site is a way to “honor those (officers) who have fallen and let the ones who are still serving know that we are thinking about them and that people are in support of them no matter what.”

He said the project was also born out of his respect for law enforcement in general.