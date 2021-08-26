Farmers share expertise, experience at Water and Crops Field Day in North Platte

Know how your farm uses water, Dwane Roth says, and hang onto as much of it as you can.
Roth, who adapted part of his southwest Kansas family farm operation as a “water technology farm,” shared his experiences Thursday during the annual Water & Crops Field Day at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s West Central Research and Extension Center.
About 200 people attended the all-day event at UNL’s longtime North Platte outpost, visiting booths and hearing presentations on crop rotations, conservation and using technology on their farms.
Last year’s Field Day presentations had to be given online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly Bruns, WCREC’s district director, said it was good to have an in-person event again.
“The interactions we get through people visiting with their peers and discussing problems — you just don’t get that sitting in your living room,” Bruns said.
Roth, who has three decades of farming experience in Kansas’ Finney County near Holcomb, served as Field Day’s lunchtime keynote speaker.
He remains involved on the family farm but moved to Manhattan two years ago to take a job as “sustainable lead” for Syngenta’s Enogen division. Two of Roth’s nephews are gradually buying him out, he said.
Their farm has both irrigated and dryland acres, he said, applying water by canal from the nearby Arkansas River — which suffers from high salt content — and by center pivots tapping the Ogallala Aquifer below.
He rents some corn ground, owned by the Garden City Co. northwest of Holcomb, that has been used to test water measurement and application methods since 2015 in cooperation with Kansas State University’s research and extension division.
State leaders in Kansas realized “that if we don’t put some type of brakes” on water use, “it might not be there for future generations,” Roth said.
With corn planted there in circular rows, the Water Technology Farm uses water meters, soil water sensors and telemetry devices to measure the effectiveness of different water delivery methods.
“You have to irrigate when it’s dry. No matter what, you’re going to have to keep that pivot on,” Roth said. “But it’s the wet years when we found significant water savings.”
The test farm got more than 20 inches of rain its first year, he said. He compared corn yields and water use with a nearby farm, run by some of Roth’s cousins, that weren’t using technology to gauge water use.
His cousins got 232 bushels of corn per acre that year, pumping 16.8 inches of irrigated water. Roth’s test plot yielded 246 bushels per acre but only pumped 6 inches, he said.
Both farms had similar results the next year, which had a similar amount of rain. Roth said the data indicates that if farmers in the Garden City area would reduce their groundwater use by 15%, “it would double the life of the Ogallala Aquifer” in that area.
Unfortunately, he said, he hasn’t been able to persuade enough neighbors to test that hypothesis on a larger scale. “It’s a very emotional issue.”
He’s been working on water technology issues full-time since joining Syngenta two years ago in Manhattan, where Kansas State has its main campus.
Roth developed a succession plan so his nephews could gradually take over the family spread back in Finney County.
“Whatever we save in this generation is there for the next generation, which is my nephews,” he said.