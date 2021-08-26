Farmers share expertise, experience at Water and Crops Field Day in North Platte

Their farm has both irrigated and dryland acres, he said, applying water by canal from the nearby Arkansas River — which suffers from high salt content — and by center pivots tapping the Ogallala Aquifer below.

He rents some corn ground, owned by the Garden City Co. northwest of Holcomb, that has been used to test water measurement and application methods since 2015 in cooperation with Kansas State University’s research and extension division.

State leaders in Kansas realized “that if we don’t put some type of brakes” on water use, “it might not be there for future generations,” Roth said.

With corn planted there in circular rows, the Water Technology Farm uses water meters, soil water sensors and telemetry devices to measure the effectiveness of different water delivery methods.

“You have to irrigate when it’s dry. No matter what, you’re going to have to keep that pivot on,” Roth said. “But it’s the wet years when we found significant water savings.”

The test farm got more than 20 inches of rain its first year, he said. He compared corn yields and water use with a nearby farm, run by some of Roth’s cousins, that weren’t using technology to gauge water use.