February sales-tax collections break 5-month streak of records

North Platte’s February sales-tax collections fell short of last February’s total but still ranked No. 2 for the month since 2006.

The city will receive $626,579 in net sales taxes for February from the Nebraska Department of Revenue, breaking a remarkable five-month streak of monthly records in the midst of COVID-19.

Net lodging taxes for Lincoln County totaled $37,852 for February, a month after their first year-to-year monthly gain since the pandemic settled over Nebraska in March 2020.

They were 9% below the county’s February 2020 total, while the city’s net sales taxes were 1.4% behind the $635,528 collected 12 months before.

That February 2020 sales-tax figure, however, set the city’s first of seven monthly records last year based on 15 years of available Revenue Department records.

Monthly net sales taxes lagged behind 2019 totals in March, April and May, the period of Nebraska’s most restrictive COVID-19 “directed health measures.”

North Platte then set monthly 15-year sales-tax records in seven of the next eight months, led by an all-time high of $829,910 in June and $801,290 in July.