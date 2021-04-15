February sales-tax collections break 5-month streak of records

North Platte’s February sales-tax collections fell short of last February’s total but still ranked No. 2 for the month since 2006.
The city will receive $626,579 in net sales taxes for February from the Nebraska Department of Revenue, breaking a remarkable five-month streak of monthly records in the midst of COVID-19.
Net lodging taxes for Lincoln County totaled $37,852 for February, a month after their first year-to-year monthly gain since the pandemic settled over Nebraska in March 2020.
They were 9% below the county’s February 2020 total, while the city’s net sales taxes were 1.4% behind the $635,528 collected 12 months before.
That February 2020 sales-tax figure, however, set the city’s first of seven monthly records last year based on 15 years of available Revenue Department records.
Monthly net sales taxes lagged behind 2019 totals in March, April and May, the period of Nebraska’s most restrictive COVID-19 “directed health measures.”
North Platte then set monthly 15-year sales-tax records in seven of the next eight months, led by an all-time high of $829,910 in June and $801,290 in July.
The Revenue Department collects and reconciles local sales- and lodging-tax payments for cities and counties respectively.
Those governments receive each month’s net payments about 1½ months later, with the state retaining administrative fees of 3% for sales taxes and 1.5% for lodging taxes.
Except for January’s slight 0.5% increase over 2020, net monthly lodging taxes in Lincoln County have lagged behind those of the previous year every month since COVID-19 began spreading across Nebraska.
The county’s net lodging taxes totaled $41,579 in February 2020, the last pre-pandemic month. That was their second-best February since 2006.
Lodging taxes are added to hotel and motel bills, with their proceeds dedicated to tourism promotion efforts under state law.
