Federal COVID-19 relief funds boost proposed North Platte Public Schools budget 27%

At first glance, North Platte Public Schools’ next budget seems to present two faces for the school board’s special 2021-22 budget hearing Monday.
There’s the face property owners usually focus on most: a minuscule 1.4% boost in the district’s property tax request and a tiny 0.01% decline in its tax rate inside city limits.
Then there’s the face that leaps out at you from the budget’s spending side: a 27% boost — counting all the district’s funds — compared with the expiring 2020-21 budget.
What gives?
It’s all about Washington’s bestowal of millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds upon local governments, Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said before Monday’s 5:30 p.m. special meeting at the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.
School board members will take public comments — but hold no votes — on the new budget’s spending and property tax requests. Final votes are planned during the next regular school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
Congress has sent out pandemic aid in three waves to U.S. local governments since March 2020, usually requiring it be spent in ways related to COVID-19 impacts on operations.
North Platte school officials, like their City Hall and Lincoln County counterparts, are working on how best to use Congress’ most recent infusion of aid from last March’s American Rescue Plan Act.
The district has received a combined $10.09 million since March 2020 from the three federal COVID-19 relief packages. Congress authorized the bulk of it — nearly $9.34 million — during the school fiscal year that ends Tuesday.
For the district to spend pandemic aid, Simpson said, the school board has to authorize doing so — which accounts for the new budget’s spending boost of more than one-fourth.
School officials plan in coming weeks to separately take public comment on spending the latest COVID-19 aid. It’s dubbed “ESSERS” from its federal source, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Simpson said the latest COVID-19 aid is spread among several funds in the 2021-22 budget, which would jump from last year’s $67.43 million to $85.62 million for all funds.
The district’s special building fund, which would rise more than tenfold from $835,982 to $8.94 million, includes $8 million in “total federal receipts.”
Simpson said that’s in case the school board decides to use some COVID-19 aid to improve school buildings’ heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. It won’t be spent for that reason if it isn’t needed, he said.
After shrinking in 2020-21 compared with the previous year, the district’s 2021-22 general-fund budget would grow 16.2% to $62.85 million.
Nearly $14.4 million of that total is attributed to “federal programs” in the district’s budget documents. That’s more than triple the $4.35 million for the same category in 2020-21.
Property owners within the district’s boundaries would be asked to cover $27.72 million of the district’s overall 2021-22 budget. Last year’s comparable figure was $27.33 million.
The district’s overall tax request shrank in both 2019-20 and 2020-21 as bonds for the 2003 North Platte High School construction were paid off. The last payment was made as 2020 ended.
The district’s 2021-22 tax request still includes $124,091 for repaying bonds issued by the former Lake Maloney school district.
Those bonds, issued before the Legislature combined elementary-only school districts with K-12 districts in 2006, are set to be paid off in December 2022.
Because the Lake Maloney School bonds predate the merger, school patrons who didn’t live inside the old district aren’t taxed for them.
Patrons inside North Platte’s city limits would face a total 2021 school district tax rate of $1.08998 per $100 of taxable value. It’s almost unchanged from last year’s $1.09005 per $100.
As always, the schools would account for the majority of city property owners’ 2021 tax bills. The eight local governments serving their properties must approve 2021-22 budgets and tax requests by Sept. 20.
North Platte’s school income also includes $9.89 million in state aid, 4.3% higher than in 2020-21.
School officials were bracing for possible general-fund budget cuts last fall until the Nebraska Department of Education agreed North Platte wasn’t getting enough state-aid credit for its cost of educating poorer students.