Federal COVID-19 relief funds boost proposed North Platte Public Schools budget 27%

Nearly $14.4 million of that total is attributed to “federal programs” in the district’s budget documents. That’s more than triple the $4.35 million for the same category in 2020-21.

Property owners within the district’s boundaries would be asked to cover $27.72 million of the district’s overall 2021-22 budget. Last year’s comparable figure was $27.33 million.

The district’s overall tax request shrank in both 2019-20 and 2020-21 as bonds for the 2003 North Platte High School construction were paid off. The last payment was made as 2020 ended.

The district’s 2021-22 tax request still includes $124,091 for repaying bonds issued by the former Lake Maloney school district.

Those bonds, issued before the Legislature combined elementary-only school districts with K-12 districts in 2006, are set to be paid off in December 2022.

Because the Lake Maloney School bonds predate the merger, school patrons who didn’t live inside the old district aren’t taxed for them.

Patrons inside North Platte’s city limits would face a total 2021 school district tax rate of $1.08998 per $100 of taxable value. It’s almost unchanged from last year’s $1.09005 per $100.