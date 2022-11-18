Festival of Trees on display at Prairie Arts Center

The annual Festival of Trees graces the first floor at the Prairie Arts Center with trees, wreaths and decorations.
The event brings out the creativity of folks who share their work to celebrate the arts. The festival runs through Dec. 3 when a cocktail party and auction will conclude bidding for the trees and such.
Although the online bidding doesn’t begin until Nov. 26, Holly Carlini, executive director of the Prairie Arts Center, said the displays are up and ready for folks to view.
Online bids can be made at gatewayrealty.hibid.com/auctions.
Santa will be at the arts center Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carlini said, and people can get photos with him that day.
The cocktail party will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and will include a live auction of three surprise items. Proceeds from two of the live-auction items will go to Paws-itive Partners and CASA.