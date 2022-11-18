 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Festival of Trees on display at Prairie Arts Center

  • 0

The annual Festival of Trees graces the first floor at the Prairie Arts Center with trees, wreaths and decorations.

The event brings out the creativity of folks who share their work to celebrate the arts. The festival runs through Dec. 3 when a cocktail party and auction will conclude bidding for the trees and such.

Although the online bidding doesn’t begin until Nov. 26, Holly Carlini, executive director of the Prairie Arts Center, said the displays are up and ready for folks to view.

Online bids can be made at gatewayrealty.hibid.com/auctions.

Santa will be at the arts center Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carlini said, and people can get photos with him that day.

The cocktail party will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and will include a live auction of three surprise items. Proceeds from two of the live-auction items will go to Paws-itive Partners and CASA.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Small plane crashes east of North Platte

Small plane crashes east of North Platte

Firefighters from Maxwell and Brady responded to the scene that was originally reported to be a grass fire. Law enforcement including the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Voss family donates 1942 tractor to Lincoln County Ag Society

Voss family donates 1942 tractor to Lincoln County Ag Society

Kaleb Engler, an Ag Society board member, said the organization welcomed the donation of the tractor.

Maybe as families see it, they will learn that something that was old and broken down can be brought back to life," said Kaleb Engler, an Ag Society board member.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Cost of Thanksgiving dinner rising

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News