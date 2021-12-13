Festival Saturday will celebrate beginning of famous World War II North Platte Canteen

It wouldn’t close until April 1, 1946, after 55,000 volunteers from 125 Nebraska and northeast Colorado towns had served food, treats, cigarettes, books and magazines, smiles and kindness to some 6 million service members on troop trains.

The place they encountered each other is gone — U.P. demolished the 1918 depot on Nov. 1, 1973 — but North Platte’s renovated historic downtown was renamed the Canteen District in 2020.

Burke said Saturday’s ticket proceeds will further the Lincoln County Historical Museum’s plan to expand its building and Canteen display to evoke the old depot.

Museum leaders in 2019 revealed plans for a front wing featuring scale replicas of the depot’s trainside entrance and the dining room where the Canteen served troops on 10- to 20-minute water stops.

Director-curator Jim Griffin said Monday the museum has built up enough money for him to send out “requests for proposal” this week from potential project designers.

Concrete plans would enable the museum to seek grants and more donations, he said.