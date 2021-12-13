Festival Saturday will celebrate beginning of famous World War II North Platte Canteen

With so few now living who experienced North Platte’s World War II Canteen, present-day residents are taking up the challenge to keep its story alive.
Saturday’s inaugural North Platte Canteen Festival features a Fox Theatre big-band concert and stage show with local talent honoring Christmas Day’s 80th birthday of the wartime home-front phenomenon.
It’s meant to launch an annual Canteen District holiday tradition and pave the way for a yearly fall companion celebration, said Lisa Burke, executive director of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.
“Our goal is to get North Platte to own that North Platte Canteen name and embrace it,” she said. “There are a lot of young people running around who know nothing about what happened here.”
Saturday’s event falls 80 years and a day after Dodge City-based Company D of the Kansas National Guard stopped at North Platte’s Union Pacific Depot.
Some 500 people, who were expecting North Platte’s National Guard Company D instead, gave treats and gifts for their loved ones to the Kansas Guardsmen.
One of them, 25-year-old Rae Wilson, helped rally the community to organize and open the Canteen over the next week.
It wouldn’t close until April 1, 1946, after 55,000 volunteers from 125 Nebraska and northeast Colorado towns had served food, treats, cigarettes, books and magazines, smiles and kindness to some 6 million service members on troop trains.
The place they encountered each other is gone — U.P. demolished the 1918 depot on Nov. 1, 1973 — but North Platte’s renovated historic downtown was renamed the Canteen District in 2020.
Burke said Saturday’s ticket proceeds will further the Lincoln County Historical Museum’s plan to expand its building and Canteen display to evoke the old depot.
Museum leaders in 2019 revealed plans for a front wing featuring scale replicas of the depot’s trainside entrance and the dining room where the Canteen served troops on 10- to 20-minute water stops.
Director-curator Jim Griffin said Monday the museum has built up enough money for him to send out “requests for proposal” this week from potential project designers.
Concrete plans would enable the museum to seek grants and more donations, he said.
“I’m really excited that the festival’s starting for the first time on the 80th anniversary,” Griffin said. “We want to let people know that the North Platte Canteen happened and it’s important.”
Burke said the visitors bureau has set aside the last weekend of September 2022 for a warm-weather Canteen Festival. But that won’t replace this weekend’s events.
“I think we need to celebrate this (Christmas) anniversary every year, because that’s when it started,” she said.
North Platte held its largest recent Canteen celebration Sept. 16-18, 1988, when the late Bob Hope — world-famous for entertaining service members in war zones — played the Fox, built in 1929, during a reunion of volunteers and service visitors.
Burke said next fall’s event will combine “tweaked” encores of Saturday’s shows with a “high tea luncheon” and art and retail vendor shows, among other events. The museum again will be the beneficiary.
Saturday’s Fox audiences will be treated to some of the World War II period’s best-loved songs, followed by an all-new dramatization of the Canteen saga. Tickets for each must be bought separately.
“A Sentimental Musical Journey,” set for 2 p.m., will open the imaginary “Club Neville” with tunes from a vocal sextet and 13-piece big band led by North Platte Municipal Band Director Lori Evans.
The setlist will feature famous Swing Era bandleader Glenn Miller, who lived part of his childhood in McPherson County while attending school in North Platte.
Miller, who led a U.S. Army Air Corps big band during the war, disappeared over the English Channel on Dec. 15, 1944.
Veteran North Platte pianists Mary Lynn Horst and Karen Matthies helped recruit local performers and will accompany the singers.
Horst said she had aunts in Imperial and Champion who faithfully brought egg salad sandwiches and some of the Canteen’s well-known angel food birthday cakes up to North Platte.
“I think this history of the Canteen is like a storybook. It’s a movie waiting to happen,” she said.
Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. nightcap will feature the premiere of “Whistle Stop Stories,” featuring major episodes and figures from the Canteen’s 51-month history.
It’s written and directed by Staysha Adams, a Jefferson Elementary School teacher and veteran of North Platte Community Playhouse shows at the Fox.
“To be honest, it was a challenge,” said Adams, a Scottsbluff native. “I’m not originally from North Platte, so I didn’t know a whole lot about the Canteen. ...
“I knew the people of North Platte were very welcoming, kind people, but this really opened my eyes to show me the roots of how far back that goes.”
Adams said sources for her script include “Once Upon a Town,” Bob Greene’s 2002 collection of memories from Canteen customers and volunteers, and “Canteen: As It Happened,” The Telegraph’s 2019 re-presentation of its ancestor papers’ real-time coverage.
Adams said Minden High School teacher Jeffrey Horner also let her review his script for “The Coffee Pot Is On,” his one-act Canteen show. Horner and his 2019 Class B runner-up cast presented the show at the Fox on Jan. 12, 2020.
Ten actors will portray 12 characters Saturday, led by Bea Webster as Rae Wilson. LaDonna Swedberg will play Canteen volunteer Elaine Wright, who learned of her son George’s 1942 death in action during one of her depot shifts.
The cast also includes Henry Cline as Gene Slattery, who was 9 in 1943 when he started selling toys, chickens and finally “the shirt off his back” — over and over — to raise money for the Canteen.
Slattery, who raised more than $2,000 in all, later farmed in Keith County. Now 88, he’s a part-time North Platte resident and the last living major Canteen figure.