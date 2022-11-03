FFA students receive corn donations

Each year the North Platte High School Future Farmers of America club collects donations of grain after harvest to raise funds for their activities.

On Thursday, seven FFA students, along with ag teachers Kathleen Craig and Collin Swedberg visited 12 area farms to gather the grain.

One of those farms is owned by Bob Wiseman, who said the family farm “was a homestead of the Frels family since 1897.”

Craig said the club ended up taking 720 bushels to Ag Valley Co-op in North Platte where the price for corn Thursday was about $7 a bushel. That would bring $5,000 into the club’s account.

“The funds go for leadership conventions and conferences,” Craig said. “We’re hoping to get a greenhouse within the next couple of years and we have been sitting on money to save up for that”

The Corn Drive and the Feed the Farmer events are the two largest fundraisers for the club. Feed the Farmer is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2023, Craig said.

Students who participated in the drive are Cale Jacobson, Danaka Jedrzejczyk, Jada Hothan, Brooklynn Brown, Lexus Erickson, Jake Henry and Grant Orr.

Layne Miller and Mike Henry drove the semi and trailer and the use of the vehicles was given by Jeff Fisher.

Farmers who donated Thursday were Wiseman, Bruce Schmitz, John McConnel, Josh Bode, Eric Steffes and Steve Facka. Farmers who transferred bushels to the NPHS FFA Ag Valley account include Charlie Brown, Mark Miller, Mike Henry, Kirk Olsen and Dan Vaughn.