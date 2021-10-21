Filmmaker shares message of 'unceasing optimism' at North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series

A message of encouragement and hope brought back the Town Hall Lecture Series after a two-year hiatus.
Brett Culp, acclaimed filmmaker and social entrepreneur, shared his message with a full house at the North Platte Community Playhouse on Thursday morning.
In a pre-lecture interview, Culp spoke about his view of life.
“My feeling of unceasing optimism is based upon my faith,” Culp said. “It is built on my belief that there are beautiful things within each one of us that we haven’t seen yet.”
He said we often get down on ourselves and our identity is shaped by life’s difficult circumstances.
“I believe we were created in that way,” Culp said. “I think the job of leadership in the world is to tell people the truth about who they were created to be and what their potential can be.”
That needs to be done by faith, Culp said, and can’t be done with evidence.
“There will always be evidence that we are broken, wrong and unfixable and ruined as a society,” Culp said. “But I think faith rises above that, our faith has to rise above that, and so, we are more than what we can see, feel and touch.”
Culp said we were built to rise above all of that.
“We can do that individually, but how much more beautiful and glorious when we do it together,” Culp said. “That’s the clearest expression of heaven we ever get is when we join together to build beautiful community.”
His films document the stories of everyday people who have risen above their circumstances. His documentary “Legends of the Knight” brought to the screen stories of people he has met and interviewed throughout the world.
“The stories that have really stuck with me over time, they’ve always been the stories about young people,” Culp said, “about kids, who in very innocent, beautiful ways brought forth something beautiful into their own lives or into the world.”
One story he related was about a young boy who had gone through a life-threatening illness and survived.
“It was a really, really challenging time for him and his family,” Culp said. “He was only 5 years old and I asked him the question, was there a time in this process where you thought about giving up, where you thought about just saying, ‘You know what, this is too hard, I quit.’”
The boy, Culp said, looked him right in the eye.
“He just said, ‘I don’t understand that question, what do you mean by that question,’” Culp said. “It was a very innocent thing that he said, but I realized that he didn’t understand even the concept of giving up, of quitting on the future, about giving up on hope.”
Culp said as adults we begin to think our dreams are optional.
“Maybe the idea that the future is good is optional,” Culp said. “What that young man taught me is that hope is not optional for me. I don’t think hope should be optional for any of us.”
His passion for film began early when his father brought home a camcorder, the on-the-shoulder type with VHS tapes.
“I immediately took it over and I started creating little films,” Culp said. “I got all my friends in the neighborhood together and we made James Bond movies and Batman movies and everything else. I loved the experience of doing that.”
In his travels, he said, the most inspiring stories have not been of the famous people or celebrities he has met.
“It’s always been the stories of the people that you’ve never heard of,” Culp said. “People who are the normal, what you’d call everyday people, who have done the extraordinary in their life, sometimes in small ways, sometimes in big ways.”
For more information, his website, brettculp.com, has links and buttons to view trailers for his productions.
He said many people have used “Legends” to raise funds for various causes and he encourages others to do the same.