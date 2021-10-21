Filmmaker shares message of 'unceasing optimism' at North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series

“We can do that individually, but how much more beautiful and glorious when we do it together,” Culp said. “That’s the clearest expression of heaven we ever get is when we join together to build beautiful community.”

His films document the stories of everyday people who have risen above their circumstances. His documentary “Legends of the Knight” brought to the screen stories of people he has met and interviewed throughout the world.

“The stories that have really stuck with me over time, they’ve always been the stories about young people,” Culp said, “about kids, who in very innocent, beautiful ways brought forth something beautiful into their own lives or into the world.”

One story he related was about a young boy who had gone through a life-threatening illness and survived.

“It was a really, really challenging time for him and his family,” Culp said. “He was only 5 years old and I asked him the question, was there a time in this process where you thought about giving up, where you thought about just saying, ‘You know what, this is too hard, I quit.’”

The boy, Culp said, looked him right in the eye.