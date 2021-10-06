Filmmaker to open North Platte Town Hall Lecture series instead of Susan Eisenhower

This month’s resumption of North Platte’s long-running Town Hall Lecture Series will feature a different opening speaker than originally planned.

Filmmaker and speaker Brett Culp will move up from April 12, 2022, to open the series’ 38th season Oct. 21 at the Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St., Town Hall board members said in a press release.

Susan Eisenhower won’t able to open the season as planned on that date, the board says. The granddaughter of former president and World War II general Dwight D. Eisenhower was scheduled to speak on “D-Day and Its Enduring Legacy.”

Culp, who makes nonprofit documentary films, will speak Oct. 21 on “Superhero Leadership: How Everyday People Can Have an Extraordinary Impact.”

As always, a question-and-answer period will follow the speech and a brief intermission. Per U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Town Hall and the North Platte Community Playhouse highly recommend audience members wear masks.

Culp’s speech will be the first in the Town Hall Lecture Series since fall 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the rest of the 2019-20 schedule and all of the 2020-21 season.