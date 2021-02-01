Fire in Chappell destroys home doubling as animal rescue shelter

More than 40 adult cats and eight kittens died early Friday in a fire that destroyed a Chappell residence that doubled as a animal rescue shelter.
Michelle Tynan, one of three co-founders of Nebraska Loves Cats, said she was woken just after midnight by the smell of smoke in the house, located on the 1100 block of Third Street in Chappell.
Tynan ran to the back of the house to the laundry room and noticed that the dryer was on fire. Unable to find a fire extinguisher, she made a 911 call, grabbed as many cats as she could and ran outside, breaking some windows along the way for other animals to escape from.
Tynan, who was alone in the house, said she wanted to run back inside to rescue more animals. But she said first responders and emergency crew members would not allow her to do so as the growing fire consumed the structure.
“I could hear the cats crying and I was begging for somebody to please let me go back in and get the animals out,” Tynan said. “I was just beside myself in grief, screaming.”
Messages sent to the Chappell Volunteer Fire Department on Monday to obtain more information on the blaze were not immediately returned.
Tynan said most of the cats that escaped were in a “cat patio” in the back of the house. She added that a number of the cats that initially escaped ran back into the house as did ones that were outside at the time of the blaze.
Two cats that were burned in the fire were taken to Westfield Small Animal Clinic in North Platte for treatment, according to a post on the Nebraska Loves Cats Facebook page on Monday morning.
Nine more cats are in temporary foster care at a Chappell residence, and four have been relocated to North Platte.
The post also stated that other cats that escaped the house fire remain on the loose. Tynan has been staying at her mother’s ranch, just outside of Chappell, since the fire.
Tynan said Nebraska Loves Cats received a state license as an animal rescue shelter in 2018 and was given nonprofit status in August 2019.
Tynan said the animal shelter has assisted and cared for roughly 200 feral or abandoned cats over the years.
Tynan said a number of the cats living at the residence had special needs, including a dozen that were blind.
Nebraska Loves Cats is seeking donations for supplies and medical expenses. Information can be found at facebook.com/adoptcatschappellnebraska.
The fire comes in the midst of a legal battle that Tynan is having with the city of Chappell.
After a bench trial in December, Deuel County Judge Randin Roland found her guilty of a misdemeanor count of violating a city ordinance by harboring more than five cats over 4 months old in a residential zone.