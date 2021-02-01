Fire in Chappell destroys home doubling as animal rescue shelter

More than 40 adult cats and eight kittens died early Friday in a fire that destroyed a Chappell residence that doubled as a animal rescue shelter.

Michelle Tynan, one of three co-founders of Nebraska Loves Cats, said she was woken just after midnight by the smell of smoke in the house, located on the 1100 block of Third Street in Chappell.

Tynan ran to the back of the house to the laundry room and noticed that the dryer was on fire. Unable to find a fire extinguisher, she made a 911 call, grabbed as many cats as she could and ran outside, breaking some windows along the way for other animals to escape from.

Tynan, who was alone in the house, said she wanted to run back inside to rescue more animals. But she said first responders and emergency crew members would not allow her to do so as the growing fire consumed the structure.

“I could hear the cats crying and I was begging for somebody to please let me go back in and get the animals out,” Tynan said. “I was just beside myself in grief, screaming.”

Messages sent to the Chappell Volunteer Fire Department on Monday to obtain more information on the blaze were not immediately returned.