Fire north of Ogallala burns 50 acres of wheat
Regional News

A grass fire, determined to have been caused by a lightning strike, burned approximately 50 acres of standing wheat just north of Ogallala early Friday.

The Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department stated in a Facebook post that crews responded to the blaze just after midnight and returned at 4:30 a.m.

Other fire crews responded from Keystone-Lemoyne, Brule, Paxton, Grant, Big Springs and Madrid.

No injuries were reported.

