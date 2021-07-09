Fire north of Ogallala burns 50 acres of wheat

Telegraph staff reports
A grass fire, determined to have been caused by a lightning strike, burned approximately 50 acres of standing wheat just north of Ogallala early Friday.
The Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department stated in a Facebook post that crews responded to the blaze just after midnight and returned at 4:30 a.m.
Other fire crews responded from Keystone-Lemoyne, Brule, Paxton, Grant, Big Springs and Madrid.
No injuries were reported.
