Fire on the Prairie draws crowds at the Prairie Art Center

The sound of a hammer on steel drew the attention of people who attended the Fire on the Prairie event at the Prairie Arts Center on Saturday.

Forged in Fire champions Peyton Ramm and Chris O’Brien displayed their skills in blade smithing along with a number of other artisans at the event. Alisha Forbes, jewelry artist, introduced her new business, Worthy AF, that offers healing products through prayer and jewelry.

“It is a jewelery making business,” Forbes said. “But the whole point of it is to help people heal from their trauma, focusing on issues that may have happened in their life or giving positive affirmation to themselves, self-healing, that kind of thing.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forbes described a feather earring she will be making into a necklace.

“This is called Worthy AF of Connecting to my Ancestors,” Forbes said. “As I am making each piece, I’m putting specific intention and working with healing within myself and praying over it.”

She said science proves praying, “when done correctly, has incredible healing transformative powers.”

Food and brews were offered, along with workshops throughout the day.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.