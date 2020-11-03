 Skip to main content
Fire stations respond to grass fire Monday night
A grass fire just off the south end of South Bryan Street burns on Monday night.

 Photo courtesy of Leif Nesheim

Roughly 2 acres burned Monday night in a grass fire along a river bottom just off the south end of South Bryan Street, according to North Platte Fire Department officials.

Three fire stations responded to the blaze about 8:30 p.m. in four grass rigs. Crews remained until just after midnight to monitor the scene, according to Fire Chief Dennis Thompson.

“It was just tough to get it because of the location and the field down there was so soft,” Thompson said. “(Crews) laid a 3-inch line in and reduced that to a hand line and were able to reach it that way. They resorted to some old hand-tool firefighting down there — chopping vegetation and making fire line.”

Thompson said crews returned Tuesday to make sure the blaze did not spark up again.

“We will watch that real close because of where it’s at and the vegetation,” Thompson said. “You never know if there might be some fire creeping below that ground vegetation.”

The cause of the fire is unknown.

