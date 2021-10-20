 Skip to main content
Firefighters save garage, contents destroyed in early morning blaze
A garage fire on Cattail Road north of North Platte early Wednesday destroyed the contents of the structure.

North Platte firefighter Tom Staton said the call came in about 2 a.m. and the fire was knocked down within 15 minutes of arrival.

“We called Hershey Fire Department to bring a tanker in case we needed it,” Staton said. “We were able to save the structure, but the contents were completely destroyed.”

He said firefighters stayed on scene until about 5 a.m. checking hot spots.

