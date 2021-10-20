Firefighters save garage, contents destroyed in early morning blaze

A garage fire on Cattail Road north of North Platte early Wednesday destroyed the contents of the structure.
North Platte firefighter Tom Staton said the call came in about 2 a.m. and the fire was knocked down within 15 minutes of arrival.
“We called Hershey Fire Department to bring a tanker in case we needed it,” Staton said. “We were able to save the structure, but the contents were completely destroyed.”
He said firefighters stayed on scene until about 5 a.m. checking hot spots.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.