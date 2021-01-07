First batch of Unicam proposals include North Platte senator's push for rail park aid

Groene’s “Nebraska Rural Projects Act” could award no more than $10 million in matching funds statewide before it expires.

It also would depend on the Legislature including the actual money in the state’s budget, LB 40 says.

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., which announced its rail-park project last spring, worked with Groene to refine LB 40’s language from his August first draft.

Chamber officials in June secured purchase options for two tracts totaling 118 acres on either side of the dormant Greenbrier Rail Services plant.

The western tract borders the village limits of Hershey, which would be asked to annex the rail park.

Chamber President and CEO Gary Person said Thursday the rail park would materialize more quickly if LB 40 passes and it can tap the proposed matching funds.

“It could make the difference between it happening and not happening, because it’s expensive to put in,” he said.

The Hershey rail park’s estimated costs aren’t known, he added, but LB 40’s $10 million cap would leave room for other Nebraska cities to seek state help should they want to pursue their own rail park.