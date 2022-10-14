First freezes portend winter, but Nebraska’s drought goes on

Lincoln County’s already acute drought conditions increased slightly in a week that also saw North Platte’s first two freezes of the 2022-23 season.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map Thursday showed just less than 90% of the county suffering from either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought.”

Nearly 54.6% of Lincoln County — basically all of its west half, including North Platte — was in the “exceptional drought” category as of Tuesday. That percentage was unchanged from Oct. 4.

The county’s easternmost sliver was in the middle category of “severe drought,” with the rest in “extreme drought.”

Just over one-third of Nebraska was in the two worst drought categories in the latest map from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The percentage of the state in “exceptional drought” remained just below 11.5%, with a band including all or parts of Lincoln County and eight other southwest Nebraska counties still accounting for the largest chunk.

Overnight lows at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field slipped below freezing for the first time this season Saturday morning. That day’s 31-degree low was matched Wednesday, according to National Weather Service records stored at UNL’s High Plains Regional Climate Center.

Year-to-date precipitation at the airport remained at 12.55 inches Wednesday after the 0.4 inches of rain recorded there Oct. 7.

While 2022 won’t be one of North Platte’s 10 driest-ever years, the year’s Oct. 12 moisture total was nearly 5 inches behind the average of 17.47 inches for that date in full-year city records dating to 1875.

The weather service’s seven-day forecast calls for the city’s latest dry streak to continue, with few clouds but temperatures continuing their gradual retreat toward winter conditions.

Daily highs will cool from the mid-70s Friday to about 60 Monday, then reach the mid-70s again by next Wednesday.

Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s Friday and Saturday nights before dipping to the upper 20s Sunday and Monday nights. Tuesday night’s low should be just above freezing.